ChatGPT And Twitter Are Back Online After Thousands Report Outages

(CTN News) – In the early hours of Wednesday, the ChatGPT And Twitter services appeared to be back online after a brief outage,

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages. Also, OpenAI announced that it had started working on enabling logins for its well-known chatbot ChatGPT, which has been around for several years.

Based on Downdetector’s calculations, there were approximately 252 instances in which users reported issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform after receiving up to 6,064 reports regarding problems on the site.

There have been many reports recently of ChatGPT logins working for a number of users, according to OpenAI, over the last few days.

In fact, it turned out that there was a bug that was causing some users to receive the error message “Failed to get service status” when trying to access the service, as a result of trying to access it.

In the past, users have complained that they have not been given the clarifications they requested.

There were more than 5,500 users from around the world who reported problems with the OpenAI chatbot within a short period of time. This is according to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, which first noted the problem at around 6:10pm.

On the other hand, social media sites, such as ChatGPT And Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, were flooded with complaints made by users who complained about the situation.

“Looks like ChatGPT is down and causing errors such as request timeouts and other issues. Now you have to use this little thing called your brain and good old Google to solve this problem,” wrote one user.

It was observed that when a user submitted a ChatGPT to the AI bot, it displayed a message which read, “Oops! Our systems are a bit busy at the moment, please take a break and try again soon.” Users also reported problems with the website as well as the application.

