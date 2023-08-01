Connect with us

Bing AI Chat And Copilot Are Now Available On Google Chrome
(CTN News) – Select Google Chrome users don’t have access to Microsoft’s Bing AI chat and AI-powered search results on desktop browsers if they are using selected versions of Chrome.

As part of the company’s testing on other browsers, Caitlin Roulston, Director of Communications at Microsoft, said the company is incrementing the access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome for a select group of users as part of the company’s plans to enhance the experience on other browsers.

The whole team at Microsoft feels a sense of excitement about the prospect of expanding access to more users across the globe.

The standard testing procedures will be completed once the standard testing procedures have been completed.

In the past few months, only Microsoft account holders have been able to access the AI chat interface via the Bing app or the Microsoft Edge browser via the Bing app.

Google Chrome now comes with a Bing AI chat feature

As a result of acceptance of the terms of service and acknowledgment that the AI chatbot’s privacy statement must be accepted by the user, only a small number of users will be able to chat with Bing AI in a browser other than Edge.

According to the description of the category, Bing AI chatbot is restricted to only accepting input characters up to 2,000 in Chrome, whereas it accepts twice as many input characters in Edge, as can be seen from the description of the category.

It is also likely that some users who are logged in may also have access to Bing’s AI-powered copilot when searching in Google Chrome search results.

Look under the Labs menu on the right side of the screen to see whether Bing search results on Chrome offer AI chat responses for users who are using Chrome.

There are some users who are able to enable dark mode on Bing AI. In order for desktop users to access Bing AI features, they are still reliant on Microsoft Edge, just as mobile users are reliant on Bing app to access Bing AI features when using their browsers such as Safari and DuckDuckGo.

