Are You Using Some Of The Most Common Passwords Worldwide? – Data theft and security breaches are new-age threats for any organization. With the increasing volume of data dependability, the number of security lapses is also rising. One of the noteworthy incidents is South Carolina’s Revenue department’s data breach that took place in 2012.

The incident jeopardized the security and confidentiality of millions of people, affecting more than three million people. Another extremely unfortunate event of a data breach was the Okta Breach Case 2022.

However, early detection and immediate probe saved Okta from severe damage. Researchers concluded that in 2021, the number of data breach cases in the USA increased by almost 10%.

The Top Passwords

The latest studies compel everyone to think about the reasons leading to such incidents. While using simple passwords can be the first practice to blame, sharing credentials with many people can be another. The following is a list of the most common passwords used worldwide.

123456789

123456

qwerty

12345

password

1q2w3e

qwerty123

111111

12345678

1234567890

The most interesting fact about these common passwords is their simplicity. Most of these are either simple number series combinations or alphanumerical compositions. Hackers with enough experience will always try these simple passwords first so that they can break into your system without leaving any trace of intrusion behind.

Password Best Practices

Avoid the following mistakes to keep your data secured and well protected from hackers.

Many people use the same password for all their log-ins. This makes all the entries vulnerable, once the hacker figures out one password, he can break into all your accounts at once. Try to use different passwords for separate accounts.

People often ignore or overlook the notification regarding password updating warnings. When your system asks you to change or upgrade the password, do it. The vulnerability of a password increases with its duration of use.

Try to avoid the “remember me” option. Many check this box to spare themselves the effort to type the password every time they enter. While it saves a little time, it also makes your account’s privacy vulnerable.

Sharing passwords with almost everyone is never a good practice. Be it your friend or relative, passwords are confidential information. You should avoid giving it to people with whom you are not well-acquainted.

Eschew saving the password in our browser. Hackers can get through the browser anytime and access your password. Also, try to share passwords in a secure manner if you have to (e.g. with colleagues from the same workspace). Sending emails with passwords written on them is never a good idea from a security perspective.

Keep Your Passwords Secure

Passwords keep every piece of valuable information away from the prying eyes of other people. People can use your confidential information in their interest and against yours. Do not install apps that enhance security risks.

Compose your passwords in a complex manner to keep them unpredictable. A combination of numbers, letters, and symbols can create strong passwords with high-security levels. A strong password is mandatory to keep your business, finances, and medical detail away from the hackers’ reach.

