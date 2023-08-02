Connect with us

Tech

Apple And Microsoft Remain The World's 2 Most Valuable Companies
Advertisement

Tech

WhatsApp Is Testing An Easy Way To Make New Groups

Tech

Bing AI Chat And Copilot Are Now Available On Google Chrome

Business Tech

3 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Ads Accounts In 2023 - Verified & Bulk

Tech

Twitter (X Corp) Files Lawsuit Against CCDH Alleging Data Misuse And Scare Campaign

Tech

Study Suggests ChatGPT Solves SAT Problems Better Than Undergraduates

Tech

Here Are Some Spotify Features You Might Not Be Aware Of

Tech

Twitter's X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy

Tech

The Importance of Professional Generator Installation and Replacement Services in Winston-Salem

Tech

Discovering the Asian Crypto Market

Tech

What’s the Difference between Cisco and Huawei in Terms of Test Questions and Content?

Business Tech

Why Is It Important to Invest in Stocks

Tech

Apple Bug Stops Screen Time limits From Sticking For Kids

Tech

Improve Your Business's IT Infrastructure With the Best IT Services

Tech

Top 10 Countries with Highest Dark Web Users 2023

Tech

Elon Musk's Twitter Logo 'X' Rebranding Sparks Attention And San Francisco Launches Investigation

Tech

Unlocking Boundless Opportunities: Exploring the Advantages of VPS Hosting in Spain

Tech

Understanding the Advantages of VPS Servers in Germany

Tech

Unlock the Potential for Online Success with Hong Kong VPS Hosting

Tech

The Surging Popularity of VPS Hosting in Sweden: Unleashing the Power of Virtualization

Tech

Apple And Microsoft Remain The World’s 2 Most Valuable Companies

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Apple And Microsoft Remain The World's 2 Most Valuable Companies

(CTN News) – After the end of July, Apple and Microsoft remained the two most valuable companies in the world, as they continue to hold the top two positions.

It was announced last month that Apple became the first company in the world to reach the $3 trillion mark in its market value.

With this milestone, the tech company hopes to expand into new markets and expects to see US interest rates rising at a more moderate pace than in the past.

At the end of last month, the market sentiment was lifted by strong quarterly earnings from companies such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Intel, and Lam Research, which provide Apple chip equipment for the chip industry.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, increased the value of its market capitalization by more than 10% in July, thanks to the company’s rosy revenue forecast and robust growth in its ad revenues in the second quarter.

Despite beating Wall Street expectations for its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, Microsoft’s share price dropped 1.4% in July after it also revealed an aggressive spending plan to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence services.

As a result of its cloud computing and office software businesses, Microsoft also beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

At the end of July, the market cap of the company stood at $2.49 trillion.

It is expected that Apple will announce its earnings for the quarter ending in April-June on Thursday afternoon.

There is no doubt that a new tech bull market has started this year, and Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities, recently wrote in a note to investors that the Apple AI Gold Rush is more like a “1995 Moment” similar to the beginning of the Internet than it is a “1999/2000 Bubble Moment.”

As the largest US Apple lender grew its profits from borrowers’ interest payments last month as well as benefits from the sale of First Republic Bank, JP Morgan Chase’s (JPM.N) market cap rose about 8.6% as a result of the growth of its interest payments from borrowers.

According to Refinitiv data, 69% of large- and mid-cap companies in the US have exceeded analysts’ Q2 earnings estimates so far, with 82% of these positive surprises coming from the technology sector.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp Is Testing An Easy Way To Make New Groups

Bing AI Chat And Copilot Are Now Available On Google Chrome

3 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Ads Accounts In 2023 – Verified & Bulk
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs