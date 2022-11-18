Warriors Lack ‘Collective Grit’ After 0-8 Road Slump, Says Steve Kerr

(CTN News) – During the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have built a dynasty by playing free, competitively, and with a sense of togetherness. It all seems to be coming to an end after only 15 games into the season.

Wednesday’s 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns dropped the Warriors to 0-8 on the road to start a season for the first time since 1989-90, when they started 0-9. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it’s also the longest road losing streak by a defending champion since the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls.

We can’t find a sustained period of success where habits start to form and we’re feeling confident about ourselves coming off the court,” said Stephen Curry, who passed Allen Iverson for ninth all time with his 11th career 50-point game.

According to Steve Kerr, the Warriors aren’t on the same page. Kerr described the game as a pick-up game. “There is no execution at either end, no commitment from the group to get three stops in a row.” As a team leader, Curry also assumed some responsibility.

Curry said he was scoring well, staying efficient, and he would continue to do so. I’m ready to take on the challenge of helping everyone get in the right frame of mind to win.

Curry can’t be blamed for everything. As the season progressed, he has been dragging his team along.

During his 50-point performance, the eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Despite this, the Warriors still lost by 11.

It is the third time Curry has lost a 50-point game in his career. With at least 40 points, this is the first time they have lost by double digits when he has scored at least 40 points.

Through the Warriors’ first 15 games of the season, Curry has done all he can to give them a shot at winning, averaging 32.8 points on 53-45-93 shooting splits. The only player to average 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting in a season is Curry, who won MVP unanimously in 2015-16.

Golden State has a 6-9 record in the Western Conference, placing them in 12th place.

Its nine other active players combined for the rest of the team’s points, while its bench only scored 17 points.

A lack of cohesion on the Warriors’ defensive end has prevented them from finding a rhythm offensively as well. After ranking second a season ago, they rank 27th this season in defensive efficiency, and they’re allowing 12.8 points per game more this year.

In the first half against the Suns, the Warriors allowed 70 points for the fourth time this season — the most through 15 games of a season since 1982-83. Late October was also one of those times.

The Drew League game we’re playing right now lacks collective grit, Kerr said.

The game rewards you if you commit to it. If you compete together, shots fall in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way, and so on, and that’s why we’re winless on the road. It’s a pick-up game.”

As the Warriors prepare to play San Antonio on Monday, Kerr said they are still looking for the momentum that comes from a connected team. “All [off-court] stuff should be put on hold and just focus on winning games,” he said after losing to Phoenix.

As far as the Warriors are concerned, they are not panicking. Their opponents, however, are ready to nab a win over a team that has wreaked havoc in the league for the past decade.

Curry said, “Keeping it real right now is difficult.” “We have to understand that digging ourselves out of this situation will not be easy.”

