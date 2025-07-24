Rishabh Pant’s Injury Could Be a Series-Defining Blow for India

MANCHESTER – India’s hopes in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford were hit hard when Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt on the first day due to a serious foot injury.

The incident, which happened during an ambitious reverse sweep against Chris Woakes, has left India’s chances of squaring the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in doubt. With England leading the series 2-1, missing Pant could make India’s challenge even tougher.

Pant was playing fluently, reaching 37 from 48 balls with two boundaries and a big six, when the turning point came in the 68th over of India’s first innings. He went for his usual reverse sweep against a slower, fuller ball from Woakes but failed to connect as intended.

The ball crashed into his right foot, just above the toe. Although a slight under-edge saved him from being out leg-before wicket, Pant dropped to the pitch in pain, unable to stand. Swelling and light bleeding were visible through his boot.

Physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar rushed out to help, but Rishabh Pant could not continue after the examination. Old Trafford fell silent as Pant was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a medical centre by ambulance.

The BCCI released a statement later, confirming he had been hit on his right foot and would undergo scans, with the medical team monitoring his condition closely.

Early Concerns: Possible Fracture for Rishabh Pant

Initial reports suggest Pant could have fractured his foot above the toe, as swelling and a minor cut caused immediate concern. The BCCI has yet to release a definite diagnosis, but scan results are expected on Day 2.

Former England captain Michael Atherton shared his doubts, saying, “When you see an injury like that, it’s hard to imagine Pant playing again soon.” Ricky Ponting, who coached Pant at Delhi Capitals, added, “He barely put any weight on his foot. Fans will be hoping this isn’t as bad as it looks.”

Doctors quoted by The Times of India pointed out that Pant’s symptoms may point to a metatarsal fracture or severe bruise, which could rule him out for the rest of the match and possibly the series.

Dr Ankit Sharma, an injury specialist, explained, “If the swelling and inability to walk continue, recovery may take weeks. Surgery would push his return even further.” The Indian coaching staff are waiting on the scan results to see if Rishabh Pant can take the field again.

Pant’s absence is a big blow, especially given his form throughout the series. Batting at number five, he is India’s second-highest scorer so far with 462 runs at an average of 77, including two centuries at Leeds.

His brave approach has often shifted the pressure back on England’s bowlers, with shots like sweeping Archer or attacking England’s seamers.

Social media buzzed with reactions. One post read, “Rishabh Pant is the backbone of India’s batting lineup. His attacking style worries opponents.” Ricky Ponting underlined how crucial Pant’s energy is for India, saying, “India will miss what Rishabh brings, especially his ability to change the match.”

With India trailing in the series, losing Pant could make reaching a strong first-innings total at Old Trafford much harder.

Public Reaction: Sadness and Support

News of Rishabh Pant’s injury quickly spread through cricket circles, with supporters expressing both heartbreak and hope online. Some wrote, “Please be back Rishabh Pant! #INDvsENG,” while others shared, “This is heartbreaking. Hoping for a quick recovery.”

The incident reminded many of Pant’s remarkable comeback to Test cricket in September 2024, just months after a serious car accident the previous year.

Others posted messages like, “Hope Pant recovers quickly and comes back to play a big innings,” showing the belief that he could return yet again. But seeing him leave the field on a stretcher was a harsh reminder of previous setbacks, including a finger injury at Lord’s that had already given Dhruv Jurel a chance at wicketkeeping.

Commentators from both countries offered sympathy. Nasser Hussain called Rishabh Pant a “blockbuster” who has brought something special to the series. Stuart Broad praised his positive approach and wished the medical staff could get him fit again quickly.

Support from Indian and English fans highlighted Pant’s status as one of cricket’s most exciting players.

Impact on the Series: India in a Tough Spot

India ended Day 1 at 264-4, thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. Still, the mood had changed after Pant’s injury. Michael Vaughan described the loss as a major moment in the game, saying Pant’s absence could tip things towards England.

India’s squad is already thin. Injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep meant forced changes for the fourth Test. If Pant is ruled out, Dhruv Jurel is expected to keep wicket.

However, as the rules stand, Jurel cannot bat in Pant’s place unless it’s a concussion substitute, which means India could be a batter short for the rest of the match. Michael Atherton called this a “massive dent” to their chances.

Ravi Shastri, the former India coach, had earlier warned against using Pant as a batter only, without wicketkeeping, due to the risk of outfield injuries. With Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease, the lower order now carries the added pressure to push the total past 350.

Losing Pant’s attacking spark may make it harder against England’s bowling pair of Stokes and Woakes.

Looking Ahead: India Faces a Big Test

India will get a clearer idea of Pant’s injury after his scans, but the next few days are crucial for the team. India must win at Old Trafford to keep the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy within reach; otherwise, the trophy will stay with England. Sai Sudharsan said Pant was in “a lot of pain”, and India may need to rethink their balance, relying on Jadeja’s all-round play and Jurel’s wicketkeeping.

For Pant, this is another hurdle. He already staged a remarkable comeback after his car crash, returning to score back-to-back centuries. His determination is well known, but the immediate future now looks uncertain.

Fans and players alike hope for the best. One tweet summed it up: “Rishabh Pant retired hurt at 37*, replaced by Jadeja. Hoping for good news soon.”

At this stage, all eyes are on the medical reports and Pant’s recovery. The cricket world waits, hoping India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter will return to the pitch once more.

Related News: