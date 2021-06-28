Motul Suzuki GSXR 1000 Formula EWC Team Win at Le Mans Bugatti

The Franco-Japanese Motul Suzuki GSXR 1000 Formula EWC team won the 24-hours endurance moto race after 855 laps of the Le Mans Bugatti circuit. French rider Gregg Black, Belgian rider Xavier Simeon and French rider Sylvain Guintoli won the 24-hours endurance moto race after 855 laps of the Le Mans Bugatti circuit.

The newly restructured Suzuki team, Yoshimura SERT Motul, started from P2 on the grid after a competitive couple of qualifying sessions. Motul played a key role in ensuring continuous performance and durability out of their EWC bike at a race that requires extreme levels of robustness.

The Franco-Japanese Motul Suzuki team had a near perfect weekend taking 64 out of the 65 available points and establishing a healthy 16-point lead in the championship battle.

Like previous seasons, the #1 Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R was powered and lubricated by Motul 300V. Announcing the entry of the new team in dominating fashion, Yoshimura SERT Motul finished 8 laps clear of the rider in P2, taking a comfortable victory.

The EWC Motul Suzuki bike was commandeered by riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Sylvain Guintoli and Kazuki Watanabe. It was a challenging race for the riders with some thrilling battles on the track, but their consistent pace and experience gave them a significant lead over the chasing pack.

The Endurance race also proved to be the ultimate testing ground for Motul products with changing conditions and extreme engine strain. It was a weekend to remember for Motul, with winning bikes in both categories being powered by their lubricants.

The French oil manufacturer will be hoping to continue their impressive performance throughout the demanding endurance championship calendar. The FIM EWC moves to Portugal next, for the 12 Hours of Estoril in mid-July.

Yoshimura SERT Motul currently sits at the top of the leader-board with 64 points and F.C.C TSR Honda France is in 4th place after accumulating 36 points in the opening weekend. National Moto’s also occupies the top spot on the Superstock standings after scoring 60 points.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

#1 Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R – P2 in EWC class, P2 Overall (1:35.951)

Gregg Black | Xavier Simeon | Sylvain Guintoli | Kazuki Watanabe

#55 National Motos CBR1000RR – P7 in Superstock class, P18 Overall (1:38.791)

Stéphane Egea | Guillaume Antiga | Kévin Trueb

RACE RESULTS

#1 Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R – P1 in EWC class, P1 Overall (855 laps completed, Fastest Lap – 1:36.828)

Gregg Black | Xavier Simeon | Sylvain Guintoli | Kazuki Watanabe

#55 National Motos CBR1000RR – P1 in Superstock class, P4 Overall (830 laps completed, Fastest Lap – 1:39.172)

Stéphane Egea | Guillaume Antiga | Kévin Trueb