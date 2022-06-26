Jason Kokrak Disqualified From Travelers Because He Failed to Record a Score

(CTN News) – Jason Kokrak had an unusual finish to his Travelers Championship on Friday.

In the words of Tour officials, Jason Kokrak was disqualified for failing to record a score on the final hole and failing to return a scorecard afterwards. However, that’s not the whole story.

Late in Friday’s second round at TPC River Highlands, Kokrak was two shots below the projected cut line and likely heading home early unless he holed a 43-yard approach at the short, dogleg ninth. According to short link, his second shot went 87 yards into the unknown.

As Kokrak did not complete the hole, he was disqualified, prompting many on social media to speculate as to why he did not drop.

Thanks to Kokrak’s playing competitor, Will McGirt, we know now. McGirt told Action Network’s Jason Kokrak Sobel that Kokrak wasn’t aware that his ball had gone out of bounds, which took considerable time to figure out. The group behind Kokrak was waiting for his drop when Kokrak was able to figure out where to put his drop, so he picked up his ball and continued playing.

