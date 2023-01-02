Road Accidents in Thailand Kill 146 and Injure 1182 in 3 Days

There have been 1,183 accidents in the first 3 days of the government of Thailand’s New Year 7 day road safety campaign, with 146 people killed and 1,182 injured. According to the Interior Ministry, the southern province of Surat Thani had the most accidents.

Chotenarin Kerdsom, deputy permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, stated that the figures are valid from December 29 to December 31, 2022.

Surat Thani had the most road accidents during the period, with 42. According to him, the northeastern province of Sakon Nakhon had the highest number of injured people (46) and the northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the highest provincial death toll (10).

There were 466 traffic accidents on December 31 alone, injuring 467 people and killing 59.

The figures were lower than the previous New Year’s period. Last year, there were 1,339 accidents, 151 fatalities, and 1,320 injuries during the first three days of the New Year road safety campaign.

This year, speeding was the leading cause of New Year’s traffic accidents (36.70%), with drink driving coming in second (30.04%). 82.56% of the accidents involved motorcycles. The percentages remained roughly the same as last year.

Thailand ranks first in the world for road accidents.

Thailand ranks among the top ten countries in the world in terms of the number of road accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Thailand ranks ninth in the world for the highest number of road fatalities, while Thailand’s roads rank first in Southeast Asia.

Between 2021 and 2022, the Accident Information Center for Culture and Road Safety collected road accident data in order to analyze the main causes of accidents.

During this time period, there were 13,488 deaths from road accidents, which were caused by three major factors: 1.) a collision, 2.) human behavior such as speeding or overtaking, and 3.) equipment failure such as brake failure.

More road accidents occur in Thailand as a result of the sheer number of motorcycles on the road, particularly in urban areas.

Data collected on 1,000 kilometers of Thai roads by the ‘Social Mobilization for Motorcycle Safety’ project revealed that three out of four roads pose a risk to motorcyclists due to factors such as deterioration, potholes, or the road’s design being unsuitable for motorcycles when compared to cars.

Roadside structures like poles and trees can also exacerbate risks for motorcycles that lose control on the road, and the law sometimes appears to work against safety.

Because motorcycles and trucks are required to drive in the leftmost lanes, motorcycles sliding under trucks are a common accident in Thailand.