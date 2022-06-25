Christian Braun Nuggets Draft Breakdown

(CTN News) – Christian Braun was selected 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets at the NBA Draft on Thursday night. To cap off his collegiate career, Braun won a national championship at one of the nation’s top colleges.

Over the course of the 40 games played on the season, Braun played an average of 34.4 minutes per game. In addition to his 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, he shot 49.5% from the field and 38.6% from three.

The Nuggets selected Braun based on his defensive ability, something Michael Malone ensured would be a determining factor. It is Braun’s ability to enter passing lanes and force his way for rebounds that makes him so effective off the ball.

Furthermore, he is an excellent on-ball defender, allowing him to defend both point guards and small forwards. It is even possible that he could succeed against smaller power forwards.

Christian Braun plays offensively with intelligence. While he isn’t a primary ballhandler, he is able to create for others with his passing skills and is capable of leading a fast break or taking part in secondary offense.

Braun’s shooting is best when he’s caught and shot. In 2021-22, Synergy’s C&S numbers stood at 38.3%. Given the players with whom he will share the floor, he should not need to be as reliable off the dribble.

Having Nikola Joki, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. as teammates makes Braun rarely have to create for himself. It should be no problem for him to receive plenty of opportunities to shoot, and he has done well to convert on those chances so far.

Christian Braun average 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, despite being only 6’6″.

Moreover, he gives Joki* another outlet when he’s being double-teamed by opponents on both ends of the floor.

Related CTN News: