Jannik Sinner Accepts 3-Month Tennis Ban After Positive Drugs Tests

After settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding his two positive drug tests last year, Jannik Sinner, the world’s top tennis player, has agreed to an immediate three-month ban from the sport.

The 23-year-old Italian, who emerged victorious at the Australian Open last month, has been suspended from 9 February until 4 May.

He will be eligible to participate in the French Open, the subsequent Grand Slam of the year, which commences on May 19.

Jannik Sinner had been previously cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent commission after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in March.

Wada had initiated an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) regarding the 2024 decision by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend Jannik Sinner and pursue a ban of up to two years.

Wada acknowledged in a statement released on Saturday that the three-time Grand Slam champion “did not intend to cheat,” that the drug “did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit,” and that this occurred “without his knowledge as the result of the negligence of members of his entourage.”

Jannik Sinner will be subject to a three-month suspension, as “under the code and by virtue of Cas precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.” This implies that the Cas hearing will not occur.

Jannik Sinner’s solicitors issued a statement in which he stated, “This case had been looming over me for nearly a year, and the process was still ongoing. A decision may not be reached until the end of the year.”

“I have consistently acknowledged my responsibility for my team and acknowledge that Wada’s stringent regulations are a crucial safeguard for the sport I adore.”

“On that basis I have accepted Wada’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction.”

In the past six months, tennis has experienced several high-profile doping cases. In November, Iga Swiatek, the world’s top female player, was suspended for one month after testing positive for a prohibited substance while at the top of her game.

Jannik Sinner’s positive tests were disclosed in August, immediately before the US Open, which he ultimately won.

According to the ITIA at the time, the panel deemed Sinner to be “no fault or negligence” for testing positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass.

It was acknowledged that his physiotherapist had inadvertently contaminated him while treating a laceration on his hand with an over-the-counter spray that was subsequently discovered to contain the prohibited substance.

However, Wada filed an appeal with Cas in September of last year, asserting that the determination of “no fault or negligence” was incorrect under the relevant regulations. A hearing was scheduled for April 16-17.

Jannik Sinner cannot train until April 13, as Wada has formally withdrawn its Cas appeal.

He can participate in the clay-court Italian Open on May 7.

He will be unable to participate in numerous clay tournaments before the French Open and the prestigious hard-court tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, where he is the defending champion.

According to the ITIA, Wada’s results corroborate its preliminary conclusions.

What has Sinner stated regarding the case?

Sinner has consistently maintained that he did not commit wrongdoing; however, he acknowledged that it facilitated a “difficult” lead-up to his US Open victory last September.

Jannik Sinner stated that he has consistently maintained a “clear mind” following his victory in Melbourne.

However, he has acknowledged his partial responsibility for the errors committed by his team and accepted responsibility for their actions. This was stated in the attorneys’ statement on Saturday.

Jannik Sinner, who expressed his “surprise” and “disappointment” regarding Wada’s appeal in September, was inadvertently contaminated with the anabolic steroid by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, according to the ITIA’s investigation.

Umberto Ferrara, Jannik Sinner’s fitness trainer, had supplied Naldi with an over-the-counter spray to heal a cut on his hand.

Jannik Sinner severed ties with Naldi and Ferrara three days after the doping case was disclosed in August last year.

Jannik Sinner was permitted to resume playing after testing positive due to his legal team’s successful appeal against the provisional suspensions that were automatically instated following each of his failed tests.

The prohibition was lifted one day after his initial positive test and three days after his second positive test. He has now consented to a three-month suspension that includes those four days.

