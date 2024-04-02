(CTN News) – Havana Syndrome may be linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU, according to a wide-ranging investigation by Insider, 60 Minutes, and Der Spiegel.

According to the Insider, which is based in Riga, Latvia, Kremlin military intelligence sabotage squad members have been deployed at the location of suspected attacks against overseas U.S. government personnel.

It has been reported that more than 100 cases of unexplained health incidents have occurred around the world in the past decade. There have been incidents affecting American spies, diplomats, military officers, contractors, as well as their spouses, children, and pets.

The Havana Syndrome was named after what was initially thought to be the first victim, a CIA agent in Havana who was affected in 2016. An individual with this condition may experience ringing in the ears, chronic headaches, and lasting psychophysiological impairments.

Based on the information gathered by the three media outlets, it appears that there are links between the trio and GRU’s Unit 29155, an organization dedicated solely to political instability and assassination.

The mission of this group is to identify, correct, and complete, all in support of the imperial ambitions of Vladimir Putin, according to an ex-high-ranking CIA officer.

There is evidence that Russian operatives were geolocated in various parts of the world before or during the appearance of Havana Syndrome, also known as anomalous health incidents, or AHIs, within the United States government. According to the investigation, patients also identified Russian agents known to have worked at the unit based on photos taken by them.

The investigation reports that direct energy weapons are responsible for causing Havana Syndrome, and that senior members of Unit 29155 have received awards for developing “non-lethal acoustic weapons.”

Furthermore, health incidents may not have started in 2016 in Cuba’s capital, as originally believed, but rather at the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt in 2014, just a few months after Putin illegally annexed Crimea.

Recent reports reveal that nearly a dozen U.S. officials suffered from Havana Syndrome symptoms before a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to Hanoi in 2021, 60 Minutes reported. In the course of the investigation, evidence emerged that indicated that Russia may be sending long-range acoustic weapons to foreign governments, such as Vietnam.

The United States intelligence community concluded last year that the outbreak was unlikely to have been caused by a foreign adversary. In response to media inquiries, AHI victims have informed the government that there is no official cause for the syndrome.

