Chiang Rai United Parts Ways With Head Coach Xavi Moro

Chiang Rai United has announced it is parting ways with head coach Xavi Moro after falling to the bottom of the table to 14th place in the Thai 1 Premier League. Xavi Moro is a former Spanish footballer who played as a central midfielder in the Segunda División.

Xavi’s departure comes as the former Premier League Champions fell to the bottom of the table in 14th place in 11 matches, collecting only 7 points, losing 4 matches and tying 1 match in the last 5 games.

Singha Chiang Rai United has yet to announce who will replace him or be appointed temporary head coach.

In their next match, the Beetles will host Phetchabun United on Wednesday, November 20, in the second round of the Chang FA Cup. Then, on Sunday, November 24, Chiang Rai United will play Nongbua Pitchaya FC away in the Thai League.