Landslide Blocks the Roadd Heading to Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI– The Department of Highways and local military teams are working together with heavy machinery and local volunteers to remove debris after a landslide blocked the road connecting Phu Chi Fa, Phu Chi Dao, and Doi Pha Tang.

They have managed to open one lane, but a huge boulder remains on the road and will need either a crane or controlled blasting to remove it. This work could take from one week to a month.

On 14 July, soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force joined local authorities and residents to help clear Highway 1073 at kilometre 68, near Ban Rom Fa Thong, Moo 18, Por subdistrict, Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai

Heavy rain caused soil, rocks and trees to slide down in the early morning, blocking the road to the watershed management unit and the route between Phu Chi Fa and Phu Chi Dao that links to Doi Pha Tang, Chiang Rai. The landslide made the road impassable for several hours.

Crews have been cutting and removing fallen trees, soil and other debris from the road. Thanks to support from the Chiang Rai 2 Highways Department, machinery was brought in and, as of now, one lane is open for cars and motorbikes to pass.

However, a large boulder, roughly 3 to 4 metres high and 2 to 3 metres wide, is still blocking half the road. The impact of the rock has also cracked the surface of the road for about 20 metres. Efforts to move the boulder are ongoing.

Authorities are arranging for a large crane to remove it, which they estimate will take about a week. If this proves impossible, the only option may be to break it apart, which could take up to a month.

Initial checks on the damaged road surface show that traffic is still possible, but repairs are planned to make sure the road is safe for long-term use. Full repairs will need further approval and budget allocation.

Local officials are urging drivers to take extra care when passing through the area and to keep up with updates on road conditions.

Related News: