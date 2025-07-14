The Trump Administration Announces a 30% Tariff on Imports from the EU.

(CTN News) – Donald Trump has said that he will impose a duty of thirty percent against goods from the European Union beginning on August 1st. This tariff will be in effect until the end of the month.

It is possible that tariffs may result in an increase in the price of a wide range of products that are sold in the United States. Cheese from France, leather goods from Italy, electrical goods from Germany, and medications from Spain are among these products.

In addition, Mr. Trump has imposed a tariff of thirty percent on goods that are originating from Mexico, as stated in a post that was made on the Truth Social account that he uses.

The president made these announcements in separate letters, which he uploaded to his account. In these letters, he argued that the trade deficit in the United States represented a threat to the security of the nation.

Trump’s EU letter includes the following:

“We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and we have come to the conclusion that we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent trade deficits, which are engendered by your tariff and non-tariff policies and trade barriers.”

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal.”

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, wrote a letter to Mexico in which he conveyed his judgment that Mexico had not taken any efforts to prevent the United States from becoming a “narco-trafficking playground.”

In the case that the United States persists with the Trump implementation of the thirty percent levy, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the European Union may take “proportionate countermeasures” in response to the situation.

Ms. von der Leyen, who is in charge of the executive body of the European Union, issued a statement in which she claimed that the union was still prepared “to continue working toward an agreement by August 1.” She said this in the statement.

“Few economies in the world match the European Union’s level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices,” according to the statement she issued.

“We will take all necessary steps to safeguard Trump EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

Ms. von der Leyen also stated that the application of tariffs on exports from the European Union will “disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains.” This is something that has been considered.

The Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who made his remark on the social media site X, referred to the announcement that Mr. Trump made as “very concerning and not the way forward.” He said this in his message.

He also added that “Trump The European Commission can rely on our complete support…” in addition to previous statements. It is of the utmost importance that we, as the European Union, continue to bring ourselves together and maintain our determination in our efforts to find a solution with the United States that is beneficial for both parties.

A bilateral working group has been established with the purpose of locating an alternative to the tariffs that the United States has imposed, which are thirty percent, prior to the time when they are set to go into effect.

The United States of America informed Mexico that it would be getting a letter on the tariffs and that Mexico was now involved in negotiations, according to a statement that was provided by the ministry. The statement also asserted that Mexico was actively participating in negotiations.

