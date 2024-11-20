Chiang Rai Flower Festival to Celebrate its 21st Year

The 21st Chiang Rai Flower Festival invites you to travel north to Chiang Rai at the end of the year to see beautiful flowers and cool breezes. In addition to the breathtaking flowers, the festival offers cultural performances, live music, and local crafts.

Chiang Rai Flower Festival is one of the grand festivals highly anticipated by Chiang Rai Province and tourists from all over the country. Every winter, Chiang Rai is decorated with bright colors from various species of flowers, making the surrounding atmosphere fresh and beautiful like a painting.

The Chiang Rai Flower Festival Facebook page announced the 21st Chiang Rai Flower Festival date from December 27, 2024, to February 16, 2025, at Hat Nakhon Chiang Rai Public Park, Chiang Rai Province.

Admission is Free

The Chiang Rai Flower Festival is one of the famous tourist festivals in Chiang Rai Province. Every year, many tourists come to check-in. This year, the event area will be filled with colorful and diverse winter flower gardens, alternating with winter fog and Lanna-style decorations.

There are also activities, and every Saturday, there are music festivals in the park and cultural performances that will fill the warm atmosphere, perfect for relaxing and immersing yourself in nature.

In addition to the beauty of the flowers, there are also photo spots and beautiful photo angles where tourists can capture images throughout the event. It is considered a place suitable for “healing your heart” in the natural atmosphere and northern culture.

Related News: