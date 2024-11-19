Chiang Mai Hospital Launches Fully Automated Medical Laboratory

Chiang Mai Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, has launched Southeast Asia’s first fully automated medical laboratory. The laboratory can examine thousands of cases in just one hour, greatly reducing errors.

Dr. Bannakit Lojanapiwat, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, said this advanced laboratory technology raises the standard of laboratory analysis services with modern technology, supporting more efficient, faster and accurate services.

The new Complete Integrated Total Lab Automation system can connect work from blood sample collection laboratory analysis in clinical chemistry, immunology and hematology laboratories to sample management after analysis.

It is a laboratory system with the highest international standards, which ensures that the service will be accepted and creates the highest level of user satisfaction. He said it is more convenient and efficient than the previous level in the Southeast Asian region.

The fully automated laboratory is designed to meet the demand for maximum testing accuracy, reduce working time and increase convenience for service recipients and personnel. The system supports a larger number of patients with more complexity, connecting the blood sample collection process to the management of analysis results.

The environment of the blood sample collection room and laboratory has been modernized and is up to international standards, enabling smooth and seamless work for staff while also making it more convenient and faster for service recipients.

This is an important part of the Faculty of Medicine, CMU’s mission to develop the efficiency and quality of medical services and become an institution of higher education chosen to provide medical services, Dr. Bannakit said.

Associate Professor Dr. Naren Chotirasniram, Director of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, revealed that the Autopsy Department collects samples for laboratory testing.

The laboratory has been upgraded to a fully automated laboratory system to increase efficiency in testing and analysis, support the increasing number of patients, and help doctors make accurate and rapid decisions, which are important factors in treating patients. Every process has a quality control system that meets international standards.

In addition, there is an intelligent queue management system and an automatic queue system (Self-service Kiosk) connected to the hospital’s database, which allows service recipients to conveniently and quickly press to accept a blood test queue.

It is easy to use and can automatically change the queue number to English for foreigners. It helps manage queues efficiently, reduces congestion in the area, and reduces errors that may occur from staff work.

In addition, there is an automatic blood vessel preparation and labeling machine that reduces errors in blood vessel preparation and labeling, which can support up to 300 service recipients per hour, and a patient identification program before blood collection or the ABS (Auto Blood collection System) that helps confirm patient information correctly, including displaying important history such as allergies and blood collection exceptions for specific patients, increasing safety and accuracy in providing services.

The blood collection room is designed to be more convenient. A blood collection table with a temperature control system on the armrest allows service recipients to feel relaxed during blood collection, increasing safety and reducing congestion in the room.

A conveyor belt system (Flextrac Conveyor System) helps transport blood vessels from the blood collection room to the laboratory quickly, reducing staff contact with blood vessels and supporting the transport of up to 1,200 test tubes per hour. In addition, there is a fully automated laboratory system.

It also helps make analysis in the clinical chemistry, immunology, and hematology laboratories more efficient, increasing the ability to provide analysis services, reducing errors, reducing manpower, reducing waiting time for service recipients, and increasing service recipient satisfaction.

It also helps personnel manage samples that require special care, supporting fast and quality services according to international standards. This development not only helps improve the service quality of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. However, it also increases the potential for effective patient care to create the highest confidence and satisfaction for the public.

