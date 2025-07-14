School Girl Clinging to a Tree Rescued from the Kok River in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – On Monday morning, a young schoolgirl was rescued after being found clinging to a tree branch in the middle of the Kok River. Residents spotted her around 7.55 am, holding tightly to the branch and struggling to keep her head above water.

The neighbours wasted no time and called for help right away.

Rescue workers from the Saeng Tham Charity Foundation arrived soon after in a long-tail boat. They pulled the schoolgirl from the river and brought her safely to the shore.

Once on land, she received first aid, then was taken to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for further treatment and support following her frightening experience.

Initial reports did not confirm the schoolgirl’s age, but she was described as a young schoolgirl. It was also unclear how she ended up in the Kok River.

