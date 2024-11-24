Chiang Rai United Defeats Nongbua Pitchaya F.C. 2-0

Chiang Rai United resumed their winning streak with Piyapol Phanichkul on Sunday, defeating Nongbua Pitchaya F.C. 2-0 at Pitchaya Stadium. Both goals came in the second half, demonstrating the Beetles’ ability to finish strong when pressured.

Adisak Waenlo drew his second yellow card in the 42nd minute, forcing the home team to play with only 10 men.

The first goal came from a smart corner routine: a crisp header found the back of the net. Later, a swift counter-attack secured the victory when the striker neatly placed the ball beyond the goalie.

Nongbua Pitchaya had a chance to score with a free kick. Park Jong-Woo crossed the ball from the right flank into the penalty area. Jorge Felipe attempted to head the ball, but Apirak Worawong deflected it.

Nongbua struggled to break through Chiang Rai’s defense, and their attacks frequently faltered in the final third.

The win boosts Chiang Rai’s confidence and keeps them in contention for a higher league position, but Nongbua will need to recover following this dismal setback.

Singha Chiang Rai United remains in 14th place in the Thai League 1, Thai FA Cup. Their next match is on November 30th against Sukhothai F.C.

Related News: