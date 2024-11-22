Chiang Rai United Brass Praises Piyapol Phanichkul’s Coaching

The President of Singha Chiang Rai United Football Club has praised Piyapol Phanichkul, the club’s temporary head coach, for leading the team to a 6-0 home win over Phetchabun United. The club’s first victory in many games.

Team President Miti Tiyapairat said, “We are grateful to have Dri (Piyapol Panichkul) as a coach and a full-time Chiang Rai United player. No matter where he is, he tries to help the team and develop the players’ potential from every training session.

After the much-needed 6-0 win, Piyapol told reporters he tried to rotate players, using those who didn’t play to prove themselves. Now, we’re dividing the teams up by rotating teams.

Today’s most important thing is that I’m happy to have advanced to the next round. We’re still trying to keep the players fresh to face Nong Bua this Sunday. “Every match is important. This Sunday, we’ll do our best.”

Last week, we focused on attack. We did many things, but we didn’t neglect defense. We practiced hard before playing Phetchabun.

We know that Nong Bua is a team that has scored many goals recently. So we can’t practice only attacking games. We have to practice defense as well.

Singha Chiang Rai United will [lay Nong Bua Pitchaya FC at Pitchaya Stadium on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Related News: