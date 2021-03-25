Connect with us

Suphanburi Stays Alive in T1 League Defeating Chiangrai United 2-1
Published

54 seconds ago

on

Suphanburi football club stunned fans by winning 2-1 over former AFC champions Chiangrai United on Wednesday night. The win kept Sukhothai football club’s T1 league hopes alive.

Brazilian forward Herlison Caion was Suphanburi’s hero as he scored twice after 49 and 63 minutes.

Chiangrai United’s Sivakorn Tiatrakul was sent off in the 69th minute. Bill Rosimar cut the deficit to 2-1 in injury time.

Suphanburi, who are third from last, still have to beat Sukhothai at home on the final day of the season on Sunday to remain in the top flight. The Fire Bats are one point ahead of Suphanburi.

Meanwhile, Rayong and Trat have been relegated.

Wednesday’s result ended Chiangrai United’s hopes of finishing third for a place in the 2022 AFC Champions League play-offs, along with runners-up Buriram United. Port will finish the season in third place.

Champions BG Pathum United and the FA Cup winners earn spots in the 2022 ACL group stage. On Sunday, BG Pathum need a result at Muang Thong United in their last game to end the season without a defeat.

Fittingly, Muang Thong are one of the two teams to have enjoyed an unbeaten season, along with Buriram.

ASEAN Bid to host Wold Cup

Meanwhile in other sports news, the Thai government approved a committee being set up to consider a bid by Asean countries to host the football World Cup in 2034.

Government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said a technical working team would draw up proposals for how each member of the regional bloc could play their part in staging one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

It is envisaged that Thailand would also be responsible for preparing the bid proposal and that it would be submitted to football’s governing body, Fifa, in 2026.

Other Asean countries — Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore — would be responsible for fulfilling various supporting roles, as would members of the Asean Football Federation.

