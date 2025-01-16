Buriram United Humiliates Chiangrai United 8-0 at Chang Stadium

Buriram United returned to winning ways with a commanding 8-0 victory over Chiang Rai United on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Chang Arena in Buriram.

The league leaders, also known as “Thunder Castle,” entered the match with 39 points, recovering from their first loss of the season. Chiangrai United, ranked 14th with 17 points from 16 matches, faced a tough challenge.

In the 6th minute, Supachai Jaided passed the ball to Narubadin Weerawatnodom on the right flank. Narubadin advanced and sent a precise ball to Goran Causic, who controlled it near the goal and unleashed a powerful shot. The ball slipped past visiting goalkeeper Aphirak Worawong, putting Buriram ahead 1-0.

In the 21st minute, Causic delivered a curling cross on the right side of the penalty area. Supachai Jaided rose to meet it with a header that found the net, extending the lead to 2-0.

Two minutes later, Sasalak Haiprakhon intercepted the ball on the left and delivered a waist-high pass into the penalty area. Guillerme Bissoli deftly flicked it toward Causic, who struck a thunderous shot into the goal. The score jumped to 3-0.

In the 29th minute, a short corner from Lucas Crispim reached Sasalak, who passed it to Narubadin. Narubadin crossed the ball toward the far post, where Aphirak misjudged the flight, allowing it to find the net. Buriram surged to a 4-0 lead.

In the 35th minute, Thanawat Phimyotha fouled Narubadin in the penalty area. A VAR review confirmed the penalty, and Bissoli confidently converted, pushing Buriram to a 5-0 advantage.

The first half ended with no further goals, leaving Buriram in control at 5-0.

Buriram continued pressing forward in the second half. In the 73rd minute, Pitthawat Sukjitthammakul delivered a sharp pass into the penalty area for Suphanat Mueanta. Suphanat flicked it back to Bissoli, whose powerful strike made it 6-0.

Three minutes later, Buriram earned a free kick from the left side of the penalty area. Aphirak partially cleared Rattanakorn Maikami’s cross, and the ball landed perfectly for Suphanat. He headed it into the net, marking his first goal for the team since returning from a loan spell. Buriram now led 7-0.

In the 90th minute, Martin Boakia dribbled into the penalty area and was brought down by Julio Cesar. After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, which Lucas Crispim calmly slotted home. The scoreline was finalized at 8-0.

With this emphatic win, Buriram United added three points to their tally, reaching 42 points and maintaining their lead in the Thai League.

Chiangrai United Struggling

Chiangrai United is struggling this season, falling short of expectations on multiple fronts. Their defence has looked shaky, conceding more goals than usual, which has cost them key points.

The attack hasn’t fared much better either, struggling to finish chances when it matters most. Injuries to key players have made things worse, leaving the squad thin and lacking depth. On top of that, the lack of consistency in form has frustrated fans, with the team unable to string together solid performances. Coaching decisions have also been scrutinized, with questionable tactics and substitutions drawing criticism.

The pressure builds as they slide down the table and risk missing key positions. If they don’t turn it around soon, their season could end in major disappointment.

Chiangrai United is currently in 14th place on the Premier League table. The last game played with Buriram United ended with the result: Win Buriram United 8:0. The leading players for Chiangrai United in all leagues are Bezerra da Silva, who scored 3 goals; Kannoo, who scored 3 goals; Prachuapmon, who scored 2 goals, Stewart, who scored 1 goal, Pimoytha, who scored 1 goal, S. Suvannaseat, who scored 1 goal, Promsawat, who scored 1 goal, Phanichakul, and Yaemsaen. In 17 matches, 14 goals scored, an average of 0.82 per game. 5 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 10 defeats. In 41.18% of matches, the total goals in the match were over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 82.35% of matches, the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 (Over 1.5). In 5 matches, Chiangrai United has not lost a goal. In 5 games, both teams have scored a goal. Average goals: 0.82 per game. Related News: Chiang Rai United Brass Praises Piyapol Phanichkul’s Coaching