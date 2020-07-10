A Quick Guide to Fishing Parks While Visiting Thailand

Is fishing your hobby? Have you ever wanted to travel to Thailand? Or how about fishing in Thailand? If you said “yes” to any of these questions, then you came to the right place!

In this article, we’ll share with you a quick guide on what spots are the best places to fish in Thailand, as well as some words of advice on how to fish the right way. And the best thing about this guide is that you don’t have to be an expert fisherman, in order to enjoy the sport in this country.

Here are the five best fishing parks while visiting in Thailand:

Bungsamran Fishing Lake

One of the most popular fishing parks in both Bangkok and Thailand, Bungsamran Lake is home to many species of fish (over 50, actually), especially those that are capable of growing to massive sizes.

Some select species include Mekong catfish, Arapaima, and Giant Siamese Carp. While there are many species here, the giant Mekong catfish is easily caught, and can weigh as much as 300 lbs.

Although this place can be busy and pricey at times, the experience is still worth your time and money.

Amazon BKK Fishing Park

Another great place in Bangkok, the Amazon BKK fishing park is mostly known for its abundance of Arapaima, as well as its plentiful selection of Alligator Gar, Amazon Redtail Catfish, Giant Snakehead, and Chaopraya Catfish. Or, if lesser scale fishing is your niche, then you can take comfort in catching species like Giant Freshwater Stingray, Pacu, Asian Redtail Catfish, and the Giant Freshwater Stingray.

Hua Hin Fishing Lodge

Since 2003, the Hua Hin fishing lodge has been a very popular fishing destination for many who frequently visit Thailand. With two lakes to fish at, you can guarantee an always-stocked supply of different species of fish. Also, when you bring the kids, they get lower admission rates, and they can enjoy a playground if they don’t want to go to the fishing lodge.

Open six days a week (although closed on Thursdays) from 9 AM to 6:30 PM, visitors can enjoy fishing and spending time with their families at Hua Hin.

Wasana Fishing Park

Although it’s currently one of the newest lakes to open in Pattaya, you’ll be glad to know that the place is run by expert fishermen who know the waters and fish. And even though the hours of operation are every day from 9 AM to 7 PM, you may want to book ahead of time, since they don’t allow you to walk in without a set appointment. This is to ensure that the supply of fish isn’t depleted at any point during business hours.

BoSang Fishing Park

This park in Chiang Mai not only has a big lake, but also has a fantastic landscape surrounding it. And, since the lake has a huge size, there is sure to be plenty of options for anglers. You can either fish in the many shades that the park provides, or you can sit in their makeshift bamboo shelters to kick back and relax, as you wait for the fish to bite.

Speaking of what can bite, the most common fish you’ll catch here is the Giant Mekong Catfish, which are not only large, but can actually fight you if you try to reel them in.

Although the Mekong Catfish is the most dominant species at BoSang, you might be able to catch other species like Striped Catfish, Chinese Carp, and Nile Tilapia.

Bonus Word Of Advice: Legislation

The Fisheries Act is what dictates legislation, when it comes to regulating fisheries and aquatic animal cultivation. The last thing you want to do is violate a fishing law that you weren’t aware of in the first place. To learn more about the legislation of fishing in Thailand, visit the Fisheries & Aquaculture Department online.

Conclusion

As you can tell by now, fishing can be fun and exciting in Thailand, just as long as you do your research first. With many fishing spots to visit in Thailand, you’ll be guaranteed a pleasant experience, as you casually sit and watch for your next catch. Plus, as mentioned before, you don’t have to be an expert to fish in that country.

Michael Dehoyos is a writer and editor at Academic Brits. He also contributes to numerous sites and publications. As a content marketer, he assists companies in their marketing strategies. In his spare time, he likes to go fishing, tell stories around a campfire, and study notes from his past works from university.