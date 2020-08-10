How to Purchase the Right Soil Conditioner or Soil Amendment

The productivity of your soil is hinged on its fertility. However, that doesn’t mean that poor soils can’t produce better yields. Poor soils can be amended to produce more. That’s where a soil conditioner or soil amendment comes in. With a soil amendment, you can easily change the fertility of your soil for higher yields. But you need to get things right. You should choose the right soil amendment. The following factors should guide you to make an informed decision when shopping around for a good soil conditioner or soil amendment option.

What is a Soil Conditioner or Soil Amendment?

By definition, soil conditioner is a substances that are usually produced from either organic or non-organic matter. The main purpose of soil conditioners is to improve the quality and properties of the spoil. In particular, they add more nutrients to the soil—making it more productive and fertile. Soil amendments are used in a myriad of applications. In particular, they are used to loosen up compacted soil. Remember, compacted soil aren’t good for plants. They hinder plant growth. A soil conditioner will add loft, texture, etc. —which improves the overall growth of garden plants. There are various forms of soil conditioners. The most common ones include:

Cow manure

EM 1

Organic composite

Pea based moss

Soil conditioners are applied to the garden in a variety of ways. While some can be tiled into soils, others must be winked on the soil.

The Benefits of Soil Conditioners

Soul conditioners improve soil moisture retention. Here, plants get an easy time accessing water and nutrients. Soil amendments also increase nutrient retention. This leads to healthy plants, which help ward off diseases and pests. In a nutshell, soul conditioners are all about improving yields in your garden.

Longevity

Why are you purchasing the soil amendment? The intended use should define the durability of the soil amendment you purchase. For instance, if you are looking for a long-lasting soil amendment, then consider going for an option that tends to decompose faster. In a nutshell, evaluate the longevity of the unit you want to purchase before making a decision.

Soil Texture

It’s also important to consider the soil texture of your garden before choosing a soil amendment. For instance, gardens that have coarse-like sand soils should go for soil amendments that can hold more moisture. The bottom line is to look for a soil amendment that adds more qualities to your soil.

PH Levels

According to experts, you should choose a soil amendment with the right PH levels. Remember, PH levels (i.e. the acidity and alkalinity) are important factors in the growth of plants. Thus, go for PH levels that will bring a good balance in the soil garden. Thus, consult an expert to guide you. Know the PH of your soil garden. Then, work on a plan to bring in a soil amendment that brings balance in the garden.

The Bottom-Line

Plants require fertile soil to produce more yields. Whether its fruits or veggies, you need fertile soil to realize higher yields. But what if the soil isn’t that fertile? What if its conditions don’t support your plants? Well, you can still do your planting. All you need is to amend the soil. The above tips will help you choose the right soil amendment tool.