Published

1 min ago

on

Twitter Suffers a Major Outage for Thousands of Users - Downdetector.com

(CTN News) – Users cannot access Twitter due to a major outage, which has affected the famous social networking site.

Late on Wednesday, users were met with an error notice when they attempted to access the microblogging service.

As of 7:30am EST, internet outage tracking service Downdetector reported receiving more than 8,700 user complaints of issues with the site (12:30 pm GMT).

According to user complaints, Twitter has been experiencing issues since 7:13 EST, according to a tweet from Downdetector.

The outage occurred two months after Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter, polarising the platform’s user base.

One of the wealthiest men in the world and the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has reduced the platform’s staff, added a paid subscription service, and oversaw contentious modifications to its moderation procedures, all of which he has framed as victories for free speech.

While many on the left have raised worries about the rise of hate speech and false information under Musk’s leadership, conservatives who have long complained about Twitter’s purported tilt in favor of liberal viewpoints have embraced his network ownership.

Investors at Tesla, whose share price has fallen by about 70% this year, are concerned about Musk’s emphasis on the website, where he often shares his opinions on current affairs.

After people voted for him to stand down in a poll he launched earlier this month, Musk said he would leave his position as Twitter’s CEO once a successor was chosen.

