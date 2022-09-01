Snapchat Introduces A Dual-Camera System

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

on

Snapchat 2

CTN NEWS –  Snapchat has announced its newest and highly-anticipated feature – Dual Camera. The new Dual Camera mode will enable Snapchatters to create content using their front and back-facing cameras simultaneously

Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS and later on Android, expanding Snapchatters’ expression options. The Dual Camera was introduced earlier this year as part of Snapchat’s new Creator Mode.

Dual Camera features prominently on Snapchat

Dual Camera features prominently on Snapchat, with a new icon that enables the feature in the camera toolbar when users open the app, bringing even more visibility and spontaneity.

With one tap, Snapchatters can create Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos. With the launch of Green Screen, Camera Speed, and Jump Cut, Dual Camera will still be available in Director Mode.

Snapchat

Whether it is capturing exciting moments like rocking out at a music festival, or everyday moments like real-time reactions to your favorite show, or trying your partner’s latest attempt at cooking, Dual Camera is a tool for everyone.

It will have four layouts: vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. Snapchatters will also be able to add their favorite Snapchat creative tools, including music, stickers, and lenses.

At launch, Dual Camera will support Lenses in post-capture, with capture mode capabilities to follow in the coming months.

Snapchat supports real friendship through visual communication

Snapchat was founded on the idea that the camera supports real friendship through visual communication, self-expression, and storytelling. Today, its camera is one of the most used cameras in the world.

To support its community, Snap has a reward program for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps.

Here’s how you can use the Dual Camera feature:

  •         Step 1: Open Snapchat
  •         Step 2: Locate a new icon in the camera toolbar
  •         Step 3: Tap on it to activate the feature and start creating Snaps and Stories.

