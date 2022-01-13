Best Strategies to Become TikTok Influencer in 2022

Looking back on the passing year, we all make resolutions to do our best in the new one. Becoming a TikTok influencer is one of the most tricky of them all.

Why so?

Statistical data have shown that 83.3% of all users who watch TikTok videos have uploaded their own videos.

Does this mean that all of them are influencers? Not as we know it.

Becoming an influencer on TikTok, or on any other social media platform, you will be competing against millions of other content creators around the world, 83 300 000 to be exact. Of them, many have been buying TikTok likes, buying Ads, and making duets, and some have an exact “action plan”.

Follow along to know 3 proven ways to become a TikTok influencer in 2022 (with profile examples).

“Trial-and-Error” Path to Become TikTok Influencer

The hardest and the most uncertain way of becoming an influencer on TikTok is the trial-and-error strategy. We could also refer to it as the “no-strategy” approach, except it is not what it seems to be.

There are many creators on TikTok who uploaded one video after another and “got lucky one day”.

Just like many famous TikTokers, Abby Roberts, a 20-year-old creator from Leads named the TikTok’s biggest beauty influencer by Daily Mail, has started on YouTube. Yet, her makeup career did not get a boom until she signed up for a TikTok account and started uploading short clips.

For the 11-year-old Abby, it has been 8 years to stardom from her first YouTube upload before she went viral and worked with popular cosmetics Colourpop and appeared on TV. Before TikTok, she was best known for being an Instagram creator with her original makeup looks.

The history seems to repeat itself in the case of another Englishman – Breden Guy who wrecked up over 9 million likes and counting. In April of 2021 he uploaded a fun reenactment of the 3 differences between Brits and Americans titled “American Diner Edition”, which quickly went viral. Brendon has experimented before uploading mostly #DadsofTikTok kind of videos, and never tried to become TikTok influencer.

Until he became one. From his influencer journey, the “Strategy of Surprise” emerges. In other words, Brendon zeros in on what engages or surprises him most.

Both cases clearly illustrate how the “trial-and-error” way of creating content builds the influencers’ potential to know what would perform best beforehand. The point is that you have to know your audience before the “viral” content is created.

So, adjusting the focus along the way is better than heading in no direction, right?

“Money Talk” or TikTok Influencer Strategy for Impatient

From the examples above, it is clear that trial and error approach takes time. For that impatient creator who wants to become a TikTok influencer, there is a different strategy that revolves around money.

Similar to YouTube, TikTok is now allowing select creators to earn money from Ads. Yes, the Creator Fund program has certain requirements and not everyone is approved for becoming a member-creator.

In a rush to get their accounts approved, creators are buying views and likes for their videos and followers for accounts. Other than boosting the profile numbers, the most daring is buying aged accounts to become TikTok influencers.

We bet you already guessed it – the so-called strategy for the impatient involves the blackhat practices where creators spend a certain amount of money to game the TikTok algorithm. While it can help you inflate engagement and followers, there are serious penalties and even account suspension should TikTok uncover the practices used.

That said, if the service is known for offering real TikTok likes with no bots, or the purchased account closely matches your niche, TikTok may not be able to notice changes. Otherwise, not only the algorithm but a regular user could tell if the influencer profile is fake by matching the engagement rate to the followers count.

A slightly different way that also stretches your budget but is approved by TikTok is by creating an advertising campaign on TikTok. Mostly used by brands to boost following and sales, this approach is expensive. According to multiple sources, the minimum budget requirement to run a TikTok campaign is $500.

Not surprisingly, we are seeing more businesses like Chipotle, Samsung, Heinz, or McDonald’s running ads and not regular creators who prefer to make duets, jump on trends and dance challenges.

Smart Way to Become an Influencer with TikTok Analytics

By now you should know the fastest and slowest paths to become a TikTok influencer. The smart strategy, however, blends both and requires a TikTok Pro account to access the Analytics and insights.

On the one hand, it requires a minimum budget to buy likes or views from time to time to get an initial boost. That said, creators who use the smart approach will never rely on the “million views”, and prefer to get a smaller number of views for each video. Even so, with the help of TikTok Analytics, these creators would push their top performing videos even further steadily increasing the number of likes and views they buy.

A few hundreds shy of reaching 1 million TikTok likes, Patrick Jensen is in no way a well-known TikTok influencer, but on his way to becoming one. Analyzing his profile, you can see the overall growth in the number of TikTok views and likes.

In fact, one of the most recent videos of Jensen has scored #2 on the pokenumber page which has a total of 1.7 billion views. Looking further into his profile you can see that the majority of his videos initially appear to have between 3k and 6k views, while only a few above 10k views and close to 1k TikTok likes.

As his strategy improves though, we see more “sticknpoke” videos reaching 10k, 14k, 60k, and even 2m views when one of his videos goes viral.

From this very example you can see that not all of the videos are the same and the sky’s the limit to how many views and likes a video can get. Despite having only 13k followers and 49 posts on profile, using the smart strategy Jensen has at least tripled the average number of likes his videos get.

To Recap

Becoming a TikTok influencer can be both challenging and fun. Ultimately for creators who crave popularity and fans’ recognition there are no easy ways to do so.

Some of the common strategies used involve the trial and error approach and the commercial approach where TikTok likes are acquired through the certain websites selling likes, views, and even accounts.

Yet, to become a TikTok influencer, the most important tool for the creator is Analytics, which shows important insights for each video. Practice shows that TikTok likes work best when a creator keeps track of Analytics reports and adjusts the content accordingly. The third and optimal strategy for growing influence on TikTok.