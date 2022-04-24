Powerball Drawing on Monday, Who is the Winner of $400 Million Jackpot

On Saturday, there were no winners in Powerball’s whopping $400 million drawings, the 29th consecutive drawing in which no ticket was sold that won the jackpot.

With the jackpot now reaching $421 million, the next drawing will take place on Monday.

I would like to congratulate the following people who won on Saturday: 10, 39, 47, 49, 56. On Saturday, powerball number 8 was drawn.

One in 25 lucky entrants is said to have the chance of winning a prize, but according to Powerball, one in 292,201,338 has the opportunity to win the jackpot.

On April 22, the third Powerball drawing was held three days later on April 22, 1992, marking Powerball’s 30-year anniversary week since the first tickets were sold on April 19, 1992.

There has been a Powerball jackpot winner since the Feb. 14 drawing in Connecticut, when just one lucky ticket landed a lucky winner $185.3 million, according to Powerball.

In the 28 drawings since then, there haven’t been any jackpot winners in the series.

On Jan. 5, two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin won $632 million – the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history. This marked the only time this year when a jackpot had been hit twice.

According to the World Lottery Organization, in 2016, Powerball held the world record for the largest jackpot payout of $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in Florida, California, and Tennessee.