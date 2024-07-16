Police in Bangkok Discover Six Vietnamese Tourists Dead in 5 Star Hotel

Forensic police examiners were called to the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok after Six Vietnamese tourist allegedly died of food poisoning on Tuesday night. They entered the hotel room and discovered the bodies of three males and three females.

Four of the victims were Vietnamese nationals, while two were US nationals.

Authorities report finding their belongings close to the front entrance, but no indications of a physical altercation. It was later determined that they died of poisoning, and there were no signs of trauma on their bodies.

The cops claimed they were looking through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and interviewing potential witnesses to find more information. The individuals involved stated that the exact cause of death, be it suicide or poisoning, remains unknown.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, the six Vietnamese tourists seemed to have ingested coffee and tea in the room before they died of poisoning.

Cyanide poisoning?

The six foreigners may have died of cyanide poisoning, according to the Bangkok Post, although police investigators have not yet narrowed down potential causes of death. The room service food went uneaten, and the coffee and tea were too.

Over the weekend, seven guests booked into five rooms on floors five and seven, according to the hotel. They had all their belongings packed and were ready to check out on Monday afternoon from four rooms on the seventh floor.

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the head of the national police force, stated that upon arrival, the officers found the chamber locked from the inside.

Chong Sherine (56 years old) and Dang Hung Van (55 years old) were two of the victims. Both were citizens of the United States. Nguyen Thi Phuong Lan (47 years old), Pham Hong Thanh (49 years old), Tran Dinh Phu (37 years old), and Nguyen Thi Phuong (46 years old) were the other four.

On Tuesday night, Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister, visited the scene. Police, he added, had presumed the visitors had been deceased for at least 24 hours prior to their discovery and were searching for a second Vietnamese national.

When asked about speculation about possible causes of death, the prime minister stated, “We need to conduct an autopsy to see if they had ingested anything,” putting an end to rumors of theft or gun violence. Even though the incident caught everyone off guard, he assured everyone that it won’t hurt tourism.

In an effort to calm tourists and the general public, the prime minister has directed authorities to act immediately.

