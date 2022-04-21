Army Ranger Lieutenant Shoots and Kills Sergeant-Major

An Army Ranger lieutenant shot and killed a sergeant-major and an army volunteer during a quarrel at a restaurant in Yala, Thailand on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at 1.54 am at the Nong Fa rice congee shop on Chong Rak road in Yala Province.

Police arrested Lt Pojjarin Wangkhunprom, of the 3rd Battalion of the 152nd Infantry Regiment.

According to witnesses Lt Pojjarin allegedly shot Sgt Maj Thawat Wongplai, deputy leader of Ranger Company 4614, killing him on the spot.

Lt Pojjarin also shot Ranger volunteer Achatchanon Liaising, who was also a member of Ranger Company 4614. Mr. Achatchanon was wounded and was transported to Yala Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the shooting took place during a quarrel.

The charges against Lt Pojjarin initially included murder, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm in a public place without a valid reason. There is still an investigation being conducted by the Yala police.

Army explosive experts injured

Meanwhile, on Friday, two bombs exploded in Pattani province in southern Thailand, killing a fisherman and seriously injuring three army explosive ordnance disposal officers.

Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Jesa, an EOD officer from Pattani province, suffered injuries to his face, left hand, and both legs. A second EOD officer from Pattani, Lt. Col. Kasem Buathet, sustained injuries to his face and right leg and is in a coma after losing significant amounts of blood.

According to The Thaiger, the first explosion that happened around 3 am on Friday in the Sai Buri district killed Nawi Pramon, a fisherman. Around 7 am, a second explosion occurred, injuring three officers who were working on the scene.

Security forces thought a third party might attack despite the Ramadan peace agreement, according to Commander Kriangkrai Srirak of the Fourth Army Region.

The Thai army will attempt to find out whether the PULO or its offshoot groups are open to peace talks, he added.