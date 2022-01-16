Connect with us

Mega Millions Jackpot Lottery Numbers Jan 16, 2022
Mega Millions Jackpot Lottery: Their winnings would have reached $2 million if they had also played the Megaplier option.

One ticket sold in Michigan won $20,000 in the drawing. Michigan did not have any other winners.

The winning tickets sold in the drawing totalled 416,646. At least 18,108 tickets sold in Michigan won at least $4.

Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., the Mega Millions drawings are held. In addition to the Mega Ball, five balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70. There is a 302% chance that the jackpot will be won.

Aside from the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, 44 states participate in Mega Millions. There is a $2 cost per ticket.

Another Michigan Lottery update:

Next Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to bring in $48 million and a cash option of $33.3 million.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Lotto 47 will be drawn at 7:29 p.m. the jackpot will be $1.35 million. Tickets must be purchased by 7:08 p.m. that day.

The estimated $105,000 jackpot for Saturday’s Fantasy 5 game. At 7:29 p.m., the drawing will take place. The deadline is 7:08 p.m.

Visit the Michigan Lottery website to learn more about instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

Michigan’s Wolverine FLL lottery club won a $1.05 billion jackpot in March, making it the last state to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. After their winnings, the group intends to help those in need.

In addition, players should check their tickets immediately after winning, as a $1 million winner went unclaimed in Hartland in 2019. In Hartland, the ticket was purchased at the Speedway, but the winner did not claim the prize. All funds went to support schoolchildren in local communities.

Take a look at these tips from lottery expert Richard Lustig if you’re hoping to be the next Michigander to win a big prize. A Florida author has won more than $1 million by winning top lottery prizes in smaller games. He writes about how to increase your chances of winning the lottery in “Learn How To Win The Lottery.”.

