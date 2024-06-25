Connect with us

News

US Sets New Record: 2.99 Million Air Travelers Screened in One Day
Advertisement

News

Canada Considers Import Tariffs on Chinese-Made Electric Vehicles

News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Tennessee case About Gender-Affirming Care.

News

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in "Imminent Failure Condition."

News

Chinese Hackers RedJuliett Hit Taiwanese Organizations: Cybersecurity Firm

News

Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

News

Modi Calls for 'Consensus' As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.

News

Local Community Shocked by Child Abuse Incident in Thailand

News Regional News

High School Student Dies After Being Electrocuted By School Water Dispenser

News

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht

News

Thailand Approves 164 Billion Baht for Final Double-Track Railway Routes

News

North London Homeowner Discovers Cannabis Farm and 10 Tonnes of Soil in Family Home

News

Thailand Introduces "Dee-Delivery" Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

News

Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

News

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

News

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

News

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

News

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

News

US Sets New Record: 2.99 Million Air Travelers Screened in One Day

Published

8 seconds ago

on

US Sets New Record 2.99 Million Air Travelers Screened in One Day

(CTN News) – The United States has established a new record for the number of passengers screened at airports in one day.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inspected 2.99 million airline passengers on Sunday, beating the previous record set in May, the agency announced on Monday.

The TSA said it expected traffic to exceed 3 million on Friday, when many Americans begin traveling in preparation for Independence Day on July 4.

The TSA expects to check more than 32 million individuals from Thursday to Monday, a more than 5% increase over the same period last year.

“We expect this summer to be our busiest ever, and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

“Compared to last year, we have reduced attrition by nearly half and increased recruiting as a consequence of the TSA Compensation Plan, which was included in the budget authorized by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

“The traveling population is on the move, which indicates a strong economy. We are prepared, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle the increase in passenger flow.”

This year, the TSA has recorded seven of its ten busiest days in history, as travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Canada Considers Import Tariffs on Chinese-Made Electric Vehicles
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading