Holland America Cruise Ship ‘Incident’ Kills 2 Crew Members

(CTN News) – An incident on the engineering deck of a Holland America cruise ship resulted in the death of two crew members, according to the cruise line’s announcement.

In a statement released by Holland America, it was announced that the unidentified members of the crew of the Nieuw Amsterdam were aboard Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas when they died Friday.

In a statement, the cruise line said that the authorities were notified and an investigation has been initiated into the cause of the accident. The crew was being offered counseling services to help them cope with their problems.

The statement continued, “All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the team members affected by this tragic incident at this difficult time.”. A company’s number one priority is to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all its passengers and crew members, as stated by the company.

A spokesperson for the Holland America cruise line declined to provide any further details about the crew members. It was later revealed that the Bahamas Maritime Authority was leading the investigation into the incident.

Leaving Fort Lauderdale on March 16, the ship set sail for a seven-night voyage that would end on April 6.

We at The Associated Press are protected by a copyright until 2024.

This is a reserved right. Holland America hereby requests that any publication, broadcast, rewriting, or redistribution of this material in any form does not violate our intellectual property rights.

