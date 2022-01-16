Restaurants Warned Follow COVID Rules of Be Shut Down

Service venues and restaurants serving alcoholic beverages have been warned to strictly follow the Safety and Health Administration’s Covid-19 guidelines, or risk being shut down.

On Saturday night, Pattaya Business and Tourism Association president Boonanan Pattanasin said that Bang Lamung district officials and concerned agencies would check on the service venues and restaurants in the beach town to ensure they adhere to SHA and SHA Plus standards.

According to Mr Boonanan, those found violating the terms and conditions of their service will be shut down.

It is mandatory that service venues operating as pubs-cum-restaurants must become licensed to serve food like any other eatery. He said that if they have dancing shows and live music on the premises without operating as a restaurant, the law enforcement agencies will take action against them and close them down.

According to the official, measures have been taken to stop the spread of Covid-19, after Bang Lamung district, which includes Pattaya, and other areas in Chon Buri province saw an increase in Covid-19 cases over the New Year holiday, he explained.

Since authorities have eased the Covid-19 restrictions on businesses in the tourism town, operators must cooperate by strictly following disease-control measures and putting the public’s interest above their own.

Mr Boonanan said that this would ensure the safety of tourists visiting the beach town.

During a police crackdown late on Wednesday night, twelve restaurants in Pattaya were found to be violating Covid-19 restrictions, and many customers had been drinking alcohol.