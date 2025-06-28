Beetroot Juice Found to Be Natures Ally Against High Blood Pressure

LONDON – Millions live with high blood pressure, and many are unaware of it until it leads to serious problems with the heart, arteries or kidneys. The World Health Organisation says that over 1.2 billion adults have hypertension, often with no clear warning signs.

In the United States, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention notes that nearly half of adults, or about 116 million people, deal with this issue. Given these numbers, many are searching for natural ways to support heart health, and beetroot juice stands out as a promising option.

Professor Andy Jones, an expert in exercise physiology and sports nutrition at the University of Exeter, has spent more than a decade looking into beetroot juice. His work in this area earned him the nickname “Andy Beetroot” among his peers.

Beginning in 2009, Jones and his team revealed that beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrates. The body converts these nitrates into nitric oxide, which helps relax and widen blood vessels. This process encourages better blood flow and reduces stress on the heart.

High Blood Pressure Study

A key study from Jones in the Journal of Applied Physiology, published in 2009, found that healthy adults who drank 500 millilitres of beetroot juice daily for three days saw their resting blood pressure drop.

The study also showed a 16 per cent increase in exercise endurance, since nitrates made workouts feel less demanding by reducing the oxygen required. Jones noted these improvements were greater than what is typically seen from training alone, which drew attention from athletes and those managing high blood pressure.

Further research by Jones and his colleagues, including a 2015 study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, looked at how beetroot juice affected short bursts of exercise and mental performance.

Results showed that participants could sprint faster and maintain reaction time for longer periods, which hints at improved blood flow and oxygen use. While these results focus on physical performance, they also suggest beetroot juice could benefit both brain and heart health for people with high blood pressure.

Jones has also explored how best to use beetroot juice. A study in 2013 found that two concentrated 70-millilitre shots of beetroot juice, containing 6 to 8 millimoles of nitrate each, gave the strongest effects, which peaked two to three hours after drinking.

Concentrated Beetroot Juice

For people aiming to manage blood pressure, Jones recommends a steady intake of 6 to 10 millimoles of nitrate daily. This is roughly equal to eating two or three medium beets or drinking one shot of concentrated beetroot juice. Nitric oxide, he explains, helps muscles take in and use oxygen more efficiently.

Hypertension is a top cause of heart attacks, strokes and kidney trouble, so the potential benefits of beetroot juice are especially important for those living with high blood pressure. According to the WHO, more than 17 million deaths each year are linked to heart disease caused by hypertension. This condition silently damages blood vessels and organs.

While many rely on medication, these drugs can be expensive or cause side effects. Beetroot juice offers a natural, affordable choice that can work alongside prescribed treatments. Experts, including Jones, stress that it should not replace prescribed medicine without a doctor’s advice.

Other researchers have echoed these findings. A 2018 review in Advances in Nutrition showed that beetroot juice lowered systolic blood pressure by about 3.55 mmHg and diastolic by 1.32 mmHg, with the best results seen at higher doses or over longer use.

Reduce Stroke or Heart Attack

Another study from Barts and The London School of Medicine found that people who drank 250 millilitres of beetroot juice daily could cut their blood pressure by up to 10 mmHg. According to Dr Michael Mosley, this might lower the risk of stroke or heart attack by about 10 per cent.

There are a few things to keep in mind with beetroot juice. The deep red colour can cause urine or stools to turn pink, which is harmless but may surprise some. Those with a tendency to form kidney stones should be careful, since beets are high in oxalates.

Jones also points out that while beetroot juice is a reliable source of nitrates, other vegetables like spinach and lettuce are good options too, though their nitrate levels can change based on growing conditions.

The research led by Professor Andy Jones shows that small changes in diet can make a real difference for heart health. Beetroot juice, with its striking colour and high nitrate content, is gaining interest as a simple way to help manage blood pressure.

For anyone looking to support their heart, a daily glass of beetroot juice brings together the benefits of both science and nature.

