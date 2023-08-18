Connect with us

Trump Cancels Press Conference Scheduled on Election Fraud Claims
Trump Cancels Press Conference Scheduled on Election Fraud Claims

(CTN News) – Former President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of a planned press conference in which he intended to unveil new evidence of alleged election fraud in the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

Citing advice from his lawyers, Trump presented the evidence through formal legal filings rather than a public event.

This move comes after years of claims by Trump regarding election fraud, which have been widely disputed and rejected by election officials, courts, and even his appointed judges.

No Compelling Evidence of Widespread Fraud:

Despite Trump’s persistent allegations of election fraud, no compelling evidence supporting his claims has emerged in the two and a half years since the 2020 election.

Republican officials in Georgia, where multiple recounts confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory, have consistently maintained that the election was legitimate.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s attorney general have repeatedly stated that there is no credible evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud.

Cancellation of Press Conference and Legal Filings:

In a statement on his social media platform, Trump explained that his lawyers advised him to present the purported evidence of election fraud through formal legal filings rather than a news conference.

He referred to the evidence as “irrefutable and overwhelming” and expressed confidence that the legal filings would lead to dismissing the indictment against him.

The grand jury’s recent decision to charge Trump and others with an alleged conspiracy to overturn the election results added a sense of urgency to Trump’s actions.

Court Rejections and Recounts:

The credibility of Trump’s claims has been consistently questioned by various courts, including those presided over by judges he appointed.

In Georgia, where Trump’s latest indictment centers, three separate recounts were conducted, each affirming Biden’s victory. These recount results have further undermined the credibility of Trump’s allegations.

Advisers’ Counsel and Legal Restrictions:

Trump’s advisers have long urged him to shift his focus away from airing grievances about the 2020 election and instead concentrate on his plans.

Recently, a federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case cautioned Trump against making inflammatory statements that could potentially influence witnesses or taint the jury pool. The judge emphasized the need to preserve the integrity of the case.

Governor and Former Vice President’s Responses:

Prominent figures within the Republican Party, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and former Vice President Mike Pence, have rejected Trump’s claims of election fraud. Kemp stated that anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to provide it under oath in a court of law.

Pence echoed this sentiment, asserting that the Georgia election was not stolen and that he had no authority to overturn the election results on January 6th.

SEE ALSO: Trump has spent $40 Million from his Campaign Funds on his Legal Costs
