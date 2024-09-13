Ministry of Digital Economy and Society MDES to Step Up Supervision of Foreign Media as Public Complaints Increase

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) is expected to roll out a series of measures to increase its supervision of foreign media operating in the country.

The move is in response to the increasing public complaints filed over contents produced by foreign media outlets. Sources say these complaints underscore the concerns that some news reports released by foreign media have damaged the image of the royal family and may potentially incite violence among young people.

They accuse some news outlets, including Benar News, of intentionally reporting sensitive topics pertaining to the Thai monarchy without fairness. Conduct as such is seen as deliberating undermining the monarchy.

The MDES is reportedly concerned about the negative influence of relevant news reports due to the sensitivity associated with the monarchy, a well-respected constitutional design. Fear is growing that such media coverage, if not properly checked, can mislead the public and escalate political tensions, particularly among the country’s youth, who are increasingly involved in discussions on social issues.

Given such concerns, the MDES will launch measures to monitor more closely the news contents produced by foreign media. The priority is ensuring that the news coverage with regards to the royal family and national issues is appropriate, lawful, and in accordance with Thai cultural values.

The MDES is reportedly in the process of drawing up a plan to initiate investigations into foreign media’s activities and impose stricter regulations where necessary. It hopes to address the public concerns promptly so as to safeguard social harmony and national security.

The ministry will make further announcements as the situation develops.

