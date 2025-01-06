Thaksin Campaigns for Pheu Thai Party in Chiang Rai

On Sunday, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra delivered a campaign speech supporting Ms. Salakcharit Tiyapairat, a candidate for Chiang Rai’s Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) president.

The event, held in Mae Chan District at Ms. Salakcharit’s hometown, drew over 20,000 attendees to Mae Chan Wittayakhom School.

Thaksin’s speech followed a familiar format, echoing his earlier addresses in Thoeng and Chiang Khong districts that same day. He promised senior citizens aged 60 and above a 10,000-baht benefit starting January 29,tackle the country’s economic issues by 2025, and to fully address Thailand’s drug problem.

He also highlighted efforts to combat scams by call centre gangs, reportedly operating out of Myanmar. Addressing online gambling, he revealed that up to 4 million people play daily, many possibly under 20. He proposed regulating gambling with taxation, age restrictions, and mandatory treatment for those addicted.

Thaksin also touched on education reforms. Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, his daughter, is negotiating with the Government Lottery Office to allocate funds to support education. Additionally, he promised to reduce electricity costs from 4.18 baht per unit to 3.70 baht as quickly as possible.

Thaksin noted his extensive involvement in national matters as a member of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB). He reflected on the past strength of the Thai Rak Thai Party, which once boasted over 370 MPs. Now, with fewer MPs, he stressed the importance of local government involvement, highlighting Ms. Salakcharit’s plan to establish drone centres in every sub-district to support collaboration with the government.

On energy, Thaksin called Thailand’s reliance on Singapore for oil pricing a mistake, pointing out that Singapore has no oil. He criticized additional fees and suggested that reducing oil prices would lower electricity costs, boost the economy, and attract foreign investment.

He concluded his remarks around 5:30 p.m. before leaving Mae Chan District.

Chiang Rai Province has scheduled its Provincial Administrative Organization election for February 1. Three candidates are in the running for PAO president: Ms. Atitathorn Wanchaithanawong, listed as Candidate 1; Ms. Salakcharit Tiyapairat, Candidate 2; and Ms. Jiraporn Muenchaiwong, Candidate 3.

