Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

The Prime Minister told a press briefing today that she has been receiving reports from military, civilian and local government officials on the flood situation in both Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra , along with Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, General Nattapol Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense, Ms. Thirat Samretwanich, Deputy Minister of Interior, and Mr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, arrived in Chiang Rai yesterday to inspected the flood situation and give encouragement to people in the hardest hit flood areas of Chiang Rai Province.

The Prime Minister also asked about the assistance of the officials who reached the people. She was told that in the beginning, the assistance was very difficult due to the strong currents. Helicopters were used to deliver supplies, food and drinks.

The Prime Minister thanked the officials who worked hard, sacrificed, and did their best. With the intention to help the people to be safe, additional orders have been given to work efficiently and quickly provide assistance to the people.

She said this problem does not belong to any one person. Everyone must cooperate in order to treat and help the people escape from the problems and obstacles as soon as possible.

“I would like to send my condolences to my brothers and sisters in the North, especially Chiang Rai province. I would like the government to provide details to tell us the next steps. If the deputy prime ministers and ministers of all ministries have any suggestions, please submit them because this is a vision that we must work together to reach the people as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Paethongtarn said.

She said that the government will look into the matter of providing assistance and taking care of the people to save their lives and get them out of the disaster areas as soon as possible. The government would be using money from the Disaster Relief Fund, in accordance with the regulations and related laws.

The government has prepared a central budget to help the people, not just compensation, but to also focus on their safety. To address reports that people were still not leaving their homes because they are worried about their property.She said she understood their concerns, but would like the people to be aware of their own lives first.

She said for those who wish to donate money to help the people, please coordinate with the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, who has assigned the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister to be responsible.

At 12.30, he visited and gave encouragement to flood victims at the temporary shelter at Wat Phromwihan, Tambon Wiang Pang Kham, Amphoe Mae Sai, Chiang Rai Province, saying that the government will take care of the compensation as best as possible.

The Prime Minister also asked the elderly and pregnant women about their living conditions at the shelter with concern. They replied that the officers provided good assistance, including water, food, and medicine.

Meanwhile, some villagers tearfully told the Prime Minister that they were broke and had nothing left. The Prime Minister replied, “There is still life left and there is still the will to keep fighting.” A villagers hugged the Prime Minister and said, “Just your hug is enough.”

The Prime Minister replied that this was also encouragement for her. She said I will hurry back to work on compensation and assistance. Another victim of flooding told the Prime Minister, “Don’t abandon us.” The Prime Minister replied, “I will not abandon you.”

After that, the Prime Minister visited the volunteer kitchen, which produces about 1,500-2,000 boxes of food per day to distribute to disaster victims in the area. She also joined in cooking stir-fried cabbage with eggs and garlic chicken with the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Housewives Group at the royal kitchen.

She also spoke to the people who came to take shelter at the center, emphasizing that from now on, she and her Cabinet would urgently provide assistance in terms of compensation as quickly as possible so that everyone can return to their own residences as quickly as possible.

When the water recedes, all government agencies must inspect the damage to public utilities, roads, bridges, electricity systems, and water supply systems to create understanding, listen to problems and needs, and make improvements to return to normal as soon as possible.

They must also seek cooperation from various sectors, such as the Army Development Unit, to help the people and clean up their houses, roads, and public areas that have been flooded.

Government agencies responsible for weather forecasting, including GISTDA, must monitor the amount of rainfall and rising water levels, analyze, assess the situation, trends, and notify relevant agencies to take action to prevent and solve the problem, as well as notify people in communities and villages about safe practices and channels to receive assistance from the government continuously, including preparing for evacuation.

The Prime Minister said that the government will ask to look into the matter of providing assistance and taking care of the people to save their lives and get out of the disaster area as soon as possible. The government will provide assistance as it is our duty to help take care of each other.

Related News: