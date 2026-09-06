If you or someone nearby needs urgent medical help in Chiang Rai, call 1669 for an ambulance. This nationwide emergency medical number connects you with Thailand’s emergency medical services, so don’t spend time searching online when someone has serious symptoms, severe injuries, trouble breathing, chest pain, or loses consciousness.

Travelers, expats, and residents should also save 191 for police emergencies, 1155 for the Tourist Police, and 199 for fire or rescue services. Although emergency operators may not always speak fluent English, clear information about your condition and location can help dispatchers send assistance faster.

This guide explains what to say when you call 1669, how to share your location in Chiang Rai, and what to do if language creates a problem. It also covers choosing between nearby hospitals, arranging help through your hotel or accommodation, and understanding possible ambulance and treatment costs. First, keep these emergency numbers accessible and learn the key details to provide when the operator answers.

Key Takeaways

Call 1669 for an ambulance or urgent medical assistance anywhere in Chiang Rai.

for an ambulance or urgent medical assistance anywhere in Chiang Rai. Use 191 for police emergencies, 199 for fire and rescue, and 1155 for 24/7 Tourist Police support.

for police emergencies, for fire and rescue, and for 24/7 Tourist Police support. Tell the operator your exact location, symptoms, injuries, and a reachable phone number.

If language causes problems, contact Tourist Police at 1155 , which offers multilingual assistance.

, which offers multilingual assistance. Save these numbers before traveling, and review Thailand’s official emergency contact guidance before your trip.

Emergency Numbers in Chiang Rai: How to Call an Ambulance

Keep Thailand’s emergency numbers saved before you travel to Chiang Rai. You can dial these short codes from a Thai SIM card or a foreign mobile phone while connected to a Thai network.

Numbers to Save Before You Travel

Emergency Number When to call Medical emergency or ambulance 1669 Serious illness, injury, collapse, or urgent medical care Police 191 Crime, immediate danger, or police assistance Tourist Police 1155 Tourist support, communication help, and police assistance Fire and rescue 199 Fire, rescue incidents, and related emergencies

1669 is Thailand’s nationwide, 24/7 emergency medical number. It connects callers with the public emergency medical service, not with a particular private hospital. Dispatchers assess the situation and may send the patient to the nearest suitable medical facility based on the emergency and available resources.

For a quick reference, you can also review this Thailand emergency numbers guide before your trip.

How to Dial 1669 From a Mobile Phone

Open your phone app and dial 1669, then press call. You don’t need to add Thailand’s country code, +66 , when you’re already in Thailand. The same process applies whether your phone uses a Thai SIM, an international SIM, or roaming service.

When someone answers, speak slowly and give:

Your exact location, including the hotel, street, landmark, or GPS pin.

The patient’s symptoms, injuries, age, and current condition.

A phone number the dispatcher can call back.

Any access details, such as a locked gate, remote road, or hotel entrance.

If you need medical help, call 1669 first. Tourist Police at 1155 can help with English-language communication and tourist support, but they aren’t a replacement for emergency medical dispatch. If language becomes a problem, call 1155 after contacting 1669 and ask for assistance communicating with the medical responders.

Chiang Rai Hospitals and Direct Ambulance Contacts

Calling 1669 is usually the best choice when someone has a life-threatening condition, a serious injury, or needs medical care during transport. Emergency dispatchers assess the situation, send the appropriate ambulance, and generally direct patients to the nearest suitable emergency facility.

When to Call 1669 Instead of a Hospital

Call 1669 first if the patient is unconscious, struggling to breathe, bleeding heavily, having severe chest pain, or unable to travel safely by car. Give the dispatcher your location, symptoms, and a callback number. If you know a preferred hospital, mention it, but the emergency team may choose another facility based on distance, capacity, and the treatment required.

A hospital’s direct number can help when the situation is urgent but stable, or when you need admission instructions, a specialist, or information about an existing appointment. Private hospitals may arrange their own ambulance service, especially for transfers or patients who want treatment at that hospital. For example, Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai lists emergency ambulance support and a 24-hour emergency service. Its official contact page lists the current call center details.

Major Chiang Rai Hospitals and Published Contacts

Use this list for direct hospital contact when appropriate:

Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital: Call +66 53 910 600 . Another listed contact is +66 80 125 5555 .

Call . Another listed contact is . Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai: Call +66 52 051 800 or 1719 for the hospital hotline. The Trauma and Emergency Center may also provide a separate emergency contact.

Call or for the hospital hotline. The Trauma and Emergency Center may also provide a separate emergency contact. Kasemrad Sriburin General Hospital: Call +66 53 910 999 .

Call . Overbrook Hospital Chiang Rai: Call +66 53 711 366 or +66 53 910 100.

These numbers can change, and some hospitals use different lines for admissions, emergency care, and ambulance requests. Before relying on a number, confirm it on the hospital’s official website or ask your hotel, guesthouse, or local host to verify it.

For an immediate medical emergency, don’t delay treatment while comparing hospitals. Call 1669, follow the dispatcher’s instructions, and keep the relevant hospital number available for updates or follow-up arrangements.

What Happens After You Call an Ambulance?

After you call 1669, stay on the line and follow the operator’s instructions. The dispatcher may ask follow-up questions about the patient’s symptoms, breathing, injuries, age, and exact location. Answer clearly, keep your phone nearby, and don’t hang up until the operator tells you to do so.

What to Do While You Wait

Move the patient only if staying there creates immediate danger, such as fire, traffic, flooding, or structural damage. Otherwise, keep the person still, calm, and as comfortable as possible.

Check whether the patient is breathing and responding. If they are unconscious but breathing, place them on their side when you don’t suspect a serious spinal injury. This position can help keep the airway clear. The American Red Cross recovery position guidance explains the basic steps.

For heavy bleeding, press firmly on the wound with clean cloth or gauze. Keep steady pressure until help arrives, unless the dispatcher gives different instructions. Don’t remove an object embedded in the wound, and don’t give food, drinks, or medication unless a medical professional tells you to.

If the patient stops breathing, tell the dispatcher immediately. Follow the instructions you receive, including whether to begin CPR. Put your phone on speaker so you can keep both hands available.

Prepare for the Ambulance Team

While someone stays with the patient, another person should make the entrance easier to find. Unlock gates, turn on outside lights, clear narrow paths, and send someone to the road or hotel entrance if possible. Share a Google Maps pin or nearby landmark with the operator if the address is difficult to identify.

Keep the patient’s passport or identification, medication list, and insurance details ready, but don’t delay care while searching for documents. Responders may also ask whether a family member, friend, hotel employee, or interpreter can travel with the patient.

When the ambulance arrives, describe what happened, when symptoms began, and anything that changed after the call. Tell the team about allergies, existing conditions, and medicines if you know them. Follow their instructions, even if the receiving hospital differs from your first choice.

Common Mistakes That Can Delay an Ambulance in Chiang Rai

Small details can slow emergency help, especially outside central Chiang Rai. Avoid these common mistakes so responders can find you, understand the situation, and reach the patient sooner.

Waiting for a Hotel to Make the Call

Ask hotel staff or your host for help, but don’t rely on them to contact an ambulance. Staff may need time to find a manager, explain the address, or decide which hospital to call. Call 1669 yourself first, then ask a local person to speak with the dispatcher or guide responders to the entrance.

Tourist Police at 1155 can provide multilingual assistance, but they don’t replace medical dispatch. Call 1669 for an ambulance, then use Thailand’s emergency contact guidance if you need help distinguishing the emergency services.

Giving a Vague Location

Saying “I’m near Chiang Rai” won’t help an ambulance find you. Give the accommodation’s name, street, neighborhood, nearby landmark, and a Google Maps pin if possible. Write the address in Thai before you need it, because spelling a foreign address over the phone can create confusion.

Remote trekking routes require extra detail. Share the trail name, starting point, nearest village, checkpoint, or coordinates. Ask a guide, shopkeeper, driver, or resident to wait at the closest accessible road and wave responders toward the patient.

Using an Outdated Number or Losing Contact

Forum posts may list old hospital numbers or private ambulance services. Confirm direct hospital contacts through the hospital’s current website, but call 1669 for a serious medical emergency. Don’t assume a private hospital will send an ambulance for free. Charges, coverage, and transport arrangements vary.

Poor mobile signal can interrupt a call in mountainous areas. Save offline maps, keep your phone charged, carry a power bank, and move to a safer open area when possible. If the call drops, try again immediately and ask someone nearby to call while you stay with the patient. Unlock gates, turn on lights, and keep the access path clear before the ambulance arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions cover practical concerns that often arise after you know which number to call. Keep the answers with your travel documents, especially if you have medical insurance or take regular medication.

Is calling 1669 free in Thailand?

Calling 1669 is generally free from phones connected to a Thai network, including many international SIMs and roaming plans. However, free access to the emergency number doesn’t mean the ambulance, hospital treatment, tests, or medication will cost nothing.

Government and private hospitals charge for medical services, so check your travel insurance as soon as the patient is stable. The Thailand emergency number guide also lists 1669 as the ambulance number.

Will 1669 take me to the hospital I choose?

Usually, emergency dispatch sends the patient to the nearest suitable hospital with available capacity. The patient’s condition, travel time, equipment, and specialist care needs can affect that decision.

If you need a particular private hospital and the situation is stable, contact that hospital directly and ask whether it can arrange an ambulance. During a life-threatening emergency, call 1669 first and tell the dispatcher your preference without delaying transport.

What if I don’t have travel insurance?

Tell the hospital honestly if you don’t have insurance. Private hospitals may request a deposit or payment before admission, while government hospitals can be a more affordable option when private treatment is not possible.

Keep enough funds available for urgent care, and ask whether the facility accepts cards or requires cash. If you have insurance, contact its emergency assistance line because the insurer may arrange direct billing or explain the reimbursement process.

Can I call 1669 for a non-emergency illness?

Use 1669 for urgent conditions that could worsen quickly or require medical transport. A mild fever, routine prescription refill, or minor injury usually needs a clinic, pharmacy, hotel doctor, or hospital outpatient department instead.

If you’re unsure, describe the symptoms to a medical professional or ask your accommodation to help identify appropriate care. Don’t use the emergency line simply to request directions or general health advice.

What should I do if my phone has no signal?

Move to a safer open location only if you can leave the patient with another adult. Try calling again, use another person’s phone, or ask nearby staff, residents, drivers, or shopkeepers to contact 1669.

At remote sites, provide the nearest road, village, trail entrance, or landmark. Keep offline maps and a charged power bank available before traveling outside central Chiang Rai.