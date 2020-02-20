Chinese Regime’s Lack of Transparency on Coronavirus

A US congressman has publicly stated that the lack of government transparency from China’s Communist Party (CCP) in dealing with the coronavirus global public health emergency is contributing to the international community’s inability to resolve the crisis.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said addressing this crisis must be a global effort, but China’s record of opacity has hindered efforts aimed at understanding its origins and mitigating its effect.

Congressman Hurd reprimanded China’s regime for its response when the outbreak first went public. Saying officials under-represented the facts about those infected and also diminished the severity of the situation. China also silenced doctors who tried to warn the public about the outbreak of a SARS-like disease.

China’s coronavirus cases have skyrocketed

“The number of confirmed cases in China has skyrocketed to over 40,000, and the global death toll has risen to almost 2,000. With all but two of the deaths occurring in mainland China,” said Hurd. “The numbers have been rising so quickly that it is difficult to maintain an accurate count.

“In their response to this outbreak, the China’s Communist Party’s penchant for secrecy and total government control has threatened the lives of their own citizens and risked the safety of the world” Hurd said.

Hurd praised the U.S. response to the crisis and its swift evacuation of U.S. citizens from Wuhan. As well as the precautions in place for quarantining travelers. He also praised the United States for offering assistance to the China’s communist party at the onset of the crisis.

“I have witnessed firsthand the exemplary efforts being made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and others to ensure the health and safety of all Americans,” he said.

Hurd hit back at China’s accusation that the United States has not done enough. Or offered assistance to combat the epidemic.

China refuses CDC experts help

“The U.S. first offered to send expert assistance and resources to China on Jan. 6. It took the Chinese government over a month to allow a small advance team of WHO experts into the country.”

The congressman further highlighted the CCP’s lack of integrity in sharing information about the virus. Above all with the global scientific community and stressed how this attitude is preventing solutions that have the potential to saving lives.

“This lack of transparency has come even as the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine released a letter insisting that the scientific community needs more sequence data and samples to better understand the virus and its origins. Delaying an understanding of the virus has delayed the development of an effective global response.”

The World Health Organization has labeled the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency.

Outside of mainland China, there are 447 coronavirus cases in 24 countries and eight deaths. The two elderly patients are the first deaths from the virus in the Middle East. Deaths have also been reported in the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and France.

Source: Epoch Times