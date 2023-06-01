Top 10 Slot Machines with the Best Odds

Explore our article to find out which 10 slots offer the best chances of winning big.

These 10 slot machines have the highest winning odds

Calculating your chances of winning is part of playing a game of chance. However, with thousands of online slots available, how do you know which game and casino are the best to wager your money on? First and foremost, make sure to play at a legal online casino in the Netherlands. This ensures that everything is fair, safe, and responsible.

The Return to Player (RTP) and variance are also important factors to consider. RTP represents the possible payout you can receive as a player and is expressed as a percentage.

In online slots, the RTP typically ranges between 93% and 97%. This means that for a €1 bet, you can expect an average payout of €0.93 to €0.97.

Variance, also known as volatility, plays a significant role as well. It determines how often you win in an online game and the amount you can potentially win. Some slots pay out frequently but in smaller amounts, while others rarely pay out but offer higher winnings. As a player, it’s up to you to decide what you prefer.

Below, you will find 10 online slots that offer the best payouts and have the highest RTP.

Book of 99 (99%)

Book of 99 slot is a game developed by Relax Gaming. It is a clone of the immensely popular Book of Ra slot from renowned game developer Novomatic, similar to games like Book of Dead.

There are dozens of clones of Book of Ra, but Book of 99 stands out for one particular reason. The payout percentage (RTP) of Book of 99 is 99%. This makes it the highest-paying slot game in Dutch online casinos.

Mega Joker (99%)

The Mega Joker slot is a highly popular game that can be found at the top online casinos. With its enticing features and high payout percentage of 99%, it has captured the attention of players worldwide. This slot offers an exciting gaming experience with its unique design and gameplay.

The grid of the Mega Joker slot consists of five reels, three rows, and five paylines. This layout provides ample opportunities for winning combinations to form and rewards to be claimed.

The simplicity of the game’s structure makes it easy to understand and navigate, even for players who are new to online slots.

Jackpot 6000 (98.9%)

The Jackpot 6000 slot presents a classic fruit machine experience. It features iconic symbols such as cherries, lemons, grapes, and jokers, evoking a sense of nostalgia for traditional slot enthusiasts. These symbols roll across the reels, offering opportunities for winning combinations and potential jackpots.

In terms of betting, the Jackpot 6000 slot provides a range of options to suit different players. Whether you prefer conservative bets or higher stakes, you can adjust your wager to align with your desired level of risk and potential rewards.

1429 Uncharted Seas (98.5%)

Embark on a thrilling voyage with the 1429 Uncharted Seas slot. This captivating game takes players on an exploration of the uncharted seas, offering an immersive and adventurous experience.

Launched in 2014, the 1429 Uncharted Seas slot quickly made a strong impression as one of the early releases from Thunderkick, a renowned game developer. Its unique theme and engaging gameplay have contributed to its lasting popularity among players.

One of the standout features of the 1429 Uncharted Seas slot is its impressive payout percentage. This high RTP ensures that players have a greater chance of receiving significant returns on their bets, enhancing the overall excitement of the game.

Marching Legions (98.1%)

Relax Gaming never fails to surprise us with their unique and visually stunning slots, and the Marching Legions slot is no exception. This game takes on a distinctive theme, featuring soldiers marching in perfect formation. The attention to detail and captivating design immediately grab the player’s attention.

One of the notable aspects of the Marching Legions slot is its impressive payout percentage of 98.12%. This high RTP makes it one of the best-paying online slots available. With such a favorable payout rate, players have a great chance of securing significant wins while enjoying the engaging gameplay.

Blood Suckers (98%)

Step into the world of darkness with the Blood Suckers slot. This vampire-inspired online game features five reels and twenty-five paylines, immersing players in a thrilling and gothic gaming experience. The gory Gothic graphics set the stage for an intense and atmospheric adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

To trigger the Free Spins feature in Blood Suckers, keep an eye out for the Scatter symbols represented by the terrified bride.

Land three or more Scatter symbols, and you’ll be rewarded with a round of free spins, accompanied by a generous 3x win multiplier. This bonus feature provides ample opportunities for bigger wins and heightened excitement.

Twin Joker (97.8%)

A classic fruit machine with a twist, as you can play with two slot machines simultaneously. Each fruit machine has a supermeter, which increases the RTP significantly.

Beauty and the Beast (97.1%)

The minimum bet for this game is €0.20, while the maximum bet is €250. The jackpot prize reaches €100,000.

Guns N’ Roses (97%)

Featuring 5 reels, 4 rows, and 20 paylines, this extensive slot offers numerous bonus opportunities. It’s a must-play for fans of the band Guns N’ Roses.

Jack Hammer (97%)

This slot offers plenty of free spins, with winnings in the free spin mode multiplied by 3. Additionally, it features a “sticky win” feature.

By choosing these online slots, you increase your chances of winning and enhance your overall gaming experience. Remember to gamble responsibly and have fun exploring the exciting world of online slots!

