Thousands Flock to Doi Inthanon to Experience the Beginning of Winter

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Chiang Mai’s “Doi Inthanon” the highest mountain in Thailand during the 2024 King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day holiday, to experience the beginning of winter.

Doi Inthanon National Park officials reported a total of 2,334 people, 1,385 Thais, 949 foreigners, and 584 vehicles visited, yesterday.

Tourists arrived early in the morning to witness thick clouds and fog, with a temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. Tourists immerse themselves in nature and experience the cold weather and the beginning of winter in Northern Thailand.

The temperature at the top of the Doi Inthanon mountain was 12 degrees Celsius, and at the base it was 14 degrees Celsius.

Doi Inthanon National Park warned tourists to drive with extra caution because the roads were slippery and the thick fog makes visibility quite limited.

The Meteorological Department announced that from October 23-29, northern Thailand will experience cooler temperatures as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China spread over the north.

The Mountain peaks and highland areas will begin to experience cool to cold conditions with temperatures ranging from 12 degrees at mountain peaks to 18 degrees at lower mountain elevations, the Meteorologist Department reported.