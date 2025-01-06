News

American Riding Dirt Bike Strikes and Kills Woman in Chiang Mai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Mai
Philip Edward McMorrow, 37, an American tourist who was riding the dirt bike, was waiting for the police at the scene.

An American tourist riding a dirt bike struck and killed a 58-year-old woman who was crossing the road in Mae On District, Chiang Mai Province on Friday. The driver of the dirt bike was identified as Mr. Philip McMorrow from the United States.

According to police Mr. McMorrow was riding a dirt bike on the road in front of Mae On Flower Garden, Ban Sahakorn Subdistrict, Mae On District in Chiang Mai Province when he struck Ms. Kia Sae Wang, 58 years old, who was crossing the road to eat at a restaurant on the opposite side.

Rescue workers rushed Ms Sae Wang, to Mae On Hospital in Chiang Mai, where the victim died in the emergency room.

Chiang Mai
American Philip McMorrow apologizes to victims family

Police said that Mr. Philip Edward McMorrow, 37, was waiting for the police at the scene, and expressed his deep regret over the incident and knelt down to apologize to Ms. Wang’s relatives at the scene. He also admitted his guilt and took full responsibility.

Mr. Philip was taken to Chiang Mai’s Mae On Police Station to give his statement. When he learned that Ms. Wang had passed away he expressed his deep regret again and knelt down to apologize to the relatives of the deceased.

Initially, the police officers collected evidence at the scene and questioned Mr. Philip, and will proceed with legal action.

Editors Note:

Crossing roads in Thailand can be risky due to heavy traffic and unpredictable drivers. Pedestrians often compete with motorbikes, tuk-tuks, and cars that rarely yield. Crosswalks aren’t always respected, and traffic lights might be ignored.

Drivers can speed through intersections, making it hard to find a safe gap. Watch carefully, move quickly, and don’t assume vehicles will stop. Always check both ways, even on one-way streets.

By Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
u7buy

