Villagers in Chiang Mai Beg the City to Remove Mountains of Flood Waste

After sever flooding hammered the Ban Den Phatthana, Chiang Mai, and submerged their homes in 2 meter high water and mud, villagers have lost everything. Now they are faced with mountains of waste that the Municipality won’t remove.

Even though the severe flooding situation in Chiang Mai city has improved and is almost back to normal, many people are still suffering severely from the damage to their homes, which are almost in ruins, covered in mud and piles of waste waiting to be collected.

Homeowners in the Ban Den Phatthana, Kawila Subdistrict are still living in difficult circumstances and are trying to clean up their belongings however they are unable to get the piles of waste removed because the Chiang Mai Municipality will only remove garbage that is piled up on the main roads.

People living in the back streets and alleys must move and dispose of their own garbage in Kawila Subdistrict, which is quite difficult because there is a large amount of garbage and the entrances and exits of the alley are still full of mud.

Some homeowners who can afford it have to hired pickup trucks to move the garbage out for 1,000 baht per trip, even though it is only about 200 meters away from their homes.

However, the elderly and low income residents do not have the money to hire a pickup truck and are appealing to the relevant agencies to lend a hand to help.

Mr. Sompong Wichaising, a flood victim in the Ban Den Phatthana community, revealed that there are more than ten homes on his street were severely damaged by the flood waters.

Now they suffer from the large piles of garbage and debris which is too much for them to handle. He said they did not have the money to hire a pickup truck to help move it out to the designated locations.

The 9,000 baht per household compensation just wasn’t enough for the damaged property and the loss of income from not being able to go out to earn a living, but it is still better than getting nothing at all.

I would like to appeal to Chiang Mai Municipality to lend a helping hand to come and remove the piles of garbage in our community, he said.

