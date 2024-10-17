Chiang Rai News

Soldiers in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Seize 120kg of Heroin After a Firefight with Drug Runners

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
3 Min Read
Soldiers in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Seize 120kg of Heroin
Soldiers discovered six rainbow-colored sacks containing 120kg of raw heroin - CTN Image

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force have seized over 120kg of heroin from a group of drug runners trying to cross into Mae Sai Chiang Rai in the middle of the night.

Major Gen. Kittakorn Chanthra, Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force told reporters that a patrol was sent to monitor the border area along the Ruak River, on the Thai-Myanmar border, in the Koh Chang sub-district, Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai.

A around 1:30 a.m.when the troops were inspecting the area of ​​Sri Pa Daeng Village, Village 9, Koh Chang Subdistrict, they came upon a group of approximately 5-10 men carrying sacks of straw that had been modified into backpacks wrapped in black plastic bags entering the Thai side of the natural border.

The soldier order the group of men to stop, but they opened fire on the soldiers trying to escape. The Pha Muang Force returned fire resulting in a firefight that lasted for approximately 5 minutes. All the Pha Muang Task Force soldiers were uninjured.

After the firefight ended the perpetrators ran into the cover of darkness of the jungle and crossed the Ruak River back into Myanmar.

Soldiers in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Seize 120kg of Heroin
Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force inspect seized heroin – CTN Image

Major Gen. Kittakorn Chanthra said the soldiers secured the area and awaited for daylight to inspect the clash scene area.

At sunrise soldiers discovered six rainbow-colored sacks were found, containing heroin bars stamped with the lion stepping on a globe. There were 60 bars per sack, for a total of approximately 360 bars of heroin, weighing approximately 126 kilograms.

The military officers then seized the drugs as evidence and coordinated with relevant agencies to investigate and expand the investigation.

Major Gen. Kittakorn said that the drugs belonged to a minority network in a neighboring country, and it is believed that they were to be transported through Thailand to a third country.

He said that the drug network were taking advantage of the situation in Mae Sai border area when officials in all sectors have been mobilizing to help people restore their homes after the recent major flooding.

However, he confirmed that the Pha Muang task force would continue to strictly prevent drug smuggling at all times.

Related News:

Chiang Rai’s Pha Muang Task Force Capture 6 Smugglers, Seizes 1.6 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai’s Pha Muang Task Force Capture 6 Smugglers, Seizes 1.6 Million Meth Pills

 

You Might Also Like

24-Year-Old Soldier in Chiang Rai Arrested for Murder

Police Launch Manhunt After 2 Men Gunned Down in Chiang Rai’s Khun Tan District

Chiang Rai Governor in Hot Water For Missing Acting Prime Minister’s Visit

Chiang Rai Court Sentences Clothing Vendor to 50 Years for Lese Majeste

Chiang Rai Police Seize Illegal Medical Supplies Worth 5 Million Baht

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article flood waste Chiang Mai Villagers in Chiang Mai Beg the City to Remove Mountains of Flood Waste

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog