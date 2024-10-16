Thailand’s Immigration Bureau Extends Suspension of TM6 Arrival Form

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has extended the suspension of the TM6 arrival form until April 2025 in order to establish a new electronic travel authorization (ETA) system.

Thailand’s Immigration Chief, Pol.Lt.Gen. Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai, announced the suspension for foreigners who enter through 16 land and marine checkpoints.

He stated that the new electronic travel authorization (ETA) system will eliminate the requirement for the TM6 form and will most likely include the collection of a 300 baht tourism tax, which has yet to be implemented.

The suspension of the TM6 form is intended to improve immigration services, reduce checkpoint congestion, and enhance tourism, all of which will contribute to economic growth, according to Pol.Lt.Gen. Ittipol.

Some of the important checkpoints where the exemption applies are Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo, Chiang Saen in Chiang Rai, and Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is building the ETA system, which will allow foreign tourists from 93 countries with visa-free access to register online before arriving in Thailand. After registering, users can utilize the QR code to pass through automated immigration gates.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is also considering integrating the collection of 300-baht and 150-baht tourism fees into the ETA system.

Although the cabinet agreed the tourism charge scheme in 2022, it has not been published in the Royal Gazette making it law.

Foreign arrivals by air will have to pay 300 baht, while the rate for those arriving by sea and land will be 150 baht.

According to Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong the ministry will look into the details and finalise the collection procedure in a way that does not discourage tourism sentiment.

