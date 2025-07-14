Plane Crashes After Take-Off at London Southend Airport

ESSEX – London Southend Airport faced devastation on Sunday, 13 July 2025, after a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air crashed shortly after takeoff, bursting into flames visible for miles.

According to the BBC, the aircraft, run by Dutch medical transport company Zeusch Aviation, went down at 3:55 p.m., shattering the quiet afternoon and sending emergency teams rushing to the scene. Residents and airport staff are still reeling as authorities begin to piece together what went wrong.

The plane, with registration PH-ZAZ, had just completed flights from Athens to Pula earlier in the day. It was due to fly to Lelystad in the Netherlands. According to Flightradar24, the twin-engine plane took off at 3:48 p.m. but climbed only to 175 feet before banking sharply left and flipping upside down.

It then crashed nose-first near the edge of the runway. Witnesses reported thick smoke and flames pouring from the wreckage, with the blaze seen clearly from the terminal where other passengers were preparing to board flights.

HUGE blast at UK airport, locals see ‘huge FIREBALL’ erupt into sky Plane reportedly crashes ‘moments after takeoff’ at London Southend pic.twitter.com/CFjrvaiFTv — RT (@RT_com) July 13, 2025

John Johnson, who had been at the airport with his family, described the tragedy: “We all waved at the pilots, and they waved back. The plane lifted off, but seconds later it banked hard to the left, turned over, and hit the ground.

The fireball was huge. It didn’t seem real.” James Philpott, working at the nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club, said he felt intense heat before seeing the fire and watched as bystanders ran across the golf course to try to help.

The Beechcraft B200, about 12 metres long, is used mainly for medical evacuations and charter flights, with space for up to nine passengers and two crew. This particular aircraft had a luxury interior and was mainly flown by Zeusch Aviation for medevac or private trips.

Authorities have not released details on the number of people on board or their identities.

No survivors have been found, raising fears of significant loss of life. Zeusch Aviation confirmed the incident involved their SUZ1 flight and said they would support the investigation. The company offered condolences, saying, “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

Fire crews from Southend, Rayleigh Weir, and Basildon reached the scene within minutes, supported by specialist vehicles. The East of England Ambulance Service sent ambulances, rapid response teams, senior paramedics, and an air ambulance.

Essex Police, along with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), set up a cordon that will stay in place through Monday morning as the investigation continues. Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin asked the public to use a special incident portal or the phone line 0800 0961011 to provide any information.

Southend Airport shut down following the crash, cancelling all flights until further notice. EasyJet cancelled at least five flights, with two incoming flights sent instead to Gatwick and Stansted. Some passengers waiting to board another plane witnessed the fireball from only 300 metres away.

Many were left distressed by what they saw. EasyJet is offering refunds and hotel stays for affected customers, who should check the airline’s website for updates.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander posted on X to share her sympathies and said she is being kept up to date. Local MP David Burton-Sampson also sent his condolences, urging people to stay away from the area so emergency teams can work safely.

This is the second plane crash involving a Beechcraft aircraft at Southend Airport, following a similar accident in 1987.

As the AAIB starts its investigation, questions remain over the aircraft’s maintenance, the actions of the crew, and the possibility of a technical fault. The Southend-on-Sea community is mourning, struggling to process a disaster that unfolded in plain sight.

Sources: BBC News, Essex Police

