Temple Scandal: Abbot Ousted Over Sex Abuse Claims

Last Updated on September 27, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

LAMPANG – A senior Buddhist monk in northern Thailand has been forced to resign and leave his temple immediately. This swift action follows shocking allegations of sexual misconduct involving young men and newly ordained monks in the community.

The scandal officially became public after a concerned mother filed a police report late last month. She told authorities that the famous abbot tried to sexually assault her young son during a private religious ceremony.

Key Takeaways

A well-known abbot in Lamphun was forced to resign following severe sexual abuse allegations.

The monk allegedly lured victims by claiming they needed secret late-night ceremonies to remove bad luck.

Police are currently investigating, but the monk has not yet been officially stripped of his monkhood.

According to the official police report, the terrifying abuse took place late at night inside the temple. The abbot allegedly targeted newly ordained monks who had recently joined a popular local summer program.

He would repeatedly tell the young men that they were suffering from a streak of terrible bad luck. To fix this problem, he claimed they desperately needed a special curse-lifting ritual in his private quarters.

Once inside the room, the abbot reportedly ordered the young victims to remove their traditional robes completely. He then attempted to touch and kiss them against their will under the strict guise of religion.

Fortunately, one brave young monk absolutely refused to comply with the bizarre demands during a recent late-night encounter. He wisely managed to secretly record the abbot’s voice on his mobile phone before escaping to safety.

Exploiting the Vulnerable and Innocent

Locals say the disgraced abbot has a long history of highly suspicious and highly inappropriate behavior. Many villagers originally respected him deeply because he had lived at the temple since he was a young boy.

However, dark rumors of ongoing sexual abuse have surrounded the community’s religious leader for many years. According to local news reports, he often specifically targeted the most vulnerable and defenseless victims in the local area.

Many of the young novices were children from rural hill tribes or families of migrant workers. Because of their difficult backgrounds and lack of resources, they were often too scared to report the abuse to the police.

The abbot also allegedly used his personal Facebook account to contact handsome young men living outside of the temple grounds. He would invite them over for night-time rituals, claiming he could see their hidden bad luck and dark fate.

Monastic Leaders Take Swift Action

Following the massive public outcry, local Buddhist leaders finally decided to step in and take action quickly. Phra Khru Suwat Chaisathit, a senior monastic official, officially ordered the abbot to resign from his position immediately.

The disgraced monk was quickly forced to pack his belongings, leave the temple, and move out of the local area. However, he has not yet been officially defrocked or permanently removed from the national Buddhist monkhood.

Officials clearly stated that the short audio recording alone is not enough to permanently expel him right now. They need much more concrete evidence to legally prove he broke the absolute highest rules of the Buddhist religion.

This terrible situation has left the entire local community feeling completely shocked, utterly betrayed, and incredibly angry. Many worried parents immediately rushed to the temple to pull their children out of the summer ordination program.

Today, the once-busy local temple is incredibly quiet, with its main entrance gates firmly closed to the general public. Only a few remaining monks are left behind to clean and take care of the completely empty temple grounds.

Local community leaders and angry villagers are currently holding several emergency meetings to discuss the ongoing public crisis. They are desperately trying to figure out how to restore public faith and properly manage the historic temple’s future.

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