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Thailand Defends Local Solar Industry Amid 99% China Imports

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Thailand Defends Local Solar Industry Amid 99% China Imports

Last Updated on September 27, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Thai government is strongly defending its local solar power sector today. Recent numbers reveal that China provided 99.3 percent of Thailand’s solar panel imports from January to July 2026.

These imports jumped nearly 89 percent compared to last year, reaching a total of $426.7 million. In response, state officials say the country is taking big steps to rebuild its domestic manufacturing power.

This massive import boom comes right before a major new government subsidy plan begins. Thailand wants to help everyday citizens install rooftop solar panels to fight rising power bills. Yet, relying so heavily on Chinese goods raises serious questions about local business survival. Leaders now promise they will protect Thai jobs while pushing forward with ambitious green energy goals.

Key Takeaways

  • Thailand imported $426.7 million in solar panels during early 2026, with 99.3 percent coming from China.
  • The government is offering a 50,000 baht subsidy per household to help citizens afford solar energy.
  • New plans aim to train local workers and help Thai factories compete against foreign imports.

A Surge in Chinese Solar Imports

The rapid increase in foreign panels is now impossible for the country to ignore. Between January and July 2026, Thailand spent roughly 14.9 billion baht on solar equipment. Out of this massive sum, Chinese panels alone accounted for a staggering 14.8 billion baht. This marks a stunning 107.1 percent increase in Chinese imports from the exact same period last year.

Many different factors are driving this huge national demand for clean energy right now. High electricity costs, worsened by global events like the Middle East conflict, are pushing people toward solar power. Businesses and homeowners are desperate to find cheaper, long-term energy solutions for their daily needs. Chinese companies have stepped in to fill this gap with cheap and readily available products.

The New Household Subsidy Plan

The Thai government is actively trying to boost clean energy use across the entire nation. Officials are launching a huge household solar program to help families afford these new systems. The plan offers a generous subsidy of 50,000 baht to cover the upfront costs of rooftop solar setups. Registration for this massive program opens in mid-October 2026 and aims to reach one million homes.

This green initiative directly supports the country’s broad net zero goals for the future. Thailand has committed to a brand new Power Development Plan to boost its renewable energy use. The nation wants green power to make up 51 percent of its total energy mix by 2037. To meet these high targets, citizens absolutely need affordable access to modern solar technology.

However, relying totally on imports poses a potential risk to the nation’s energy security over time. If global supply chains break down, Thailand could face severe solar equipment shortages very quickly. This is exactly why the government is now defending the need for a strong domestic industry. Officials believe they can turn this current challenge into a great opportunity for the local economy.

Reviving the Thai Solar Industry

Top officials are currently taking direct action to protect and rebuild the local solar market. Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas states the government is strongly focusing on domestic production and jobs. The Ministry of Labour is preparing to train Thai workers in solar panel assembly and general maintenance. This hands-on training will easily help build a highly skilled workforce for the green energy sector.

Important financial help is also on the way for struggling local factories across the country. The government is talking with the Board of Investment to lower specific taxes on foreign imports. They want to cut duties on essential raw materials that Thailand cannot currently produce for itself. This smart tax break will lower production costs and help local brands compete with Chinese giants.

Building a complete domestic supply chain remains the ultimate long-term vision for Thailand today. By supporting local factories, the state hopes to create many stable, high-paying jobs for its citizens. While some complex parts will still come from abroad, the final solar products will be entirely Thai-made. This balanced approach allows the country to benefit from global technology while firmly keeping jobs local.

Looking Toward a Greener Future

The road ahead for Thailand’s solar industry is certainly full of both challenges and promise. Beating China’s massive production scale and famously low prices will not happen overnight for anyone. However, the new government policies show a very strong commitment to a greener, more independent future. Thailand is clearly ready to fight for its proper place in the global renewable energy market.

In the end, this strong push for solar power benefits absolutely everyone in the country. Families will see much lower electricity bills thanks to the helpful new government subsidies. At the same time, the local economy will grow as factories reopen and gladly hire new workers. The nation is stepping brightly into a cleaner, much more self-reliant energy future for the next generation.

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ByAnna Wong
Senior Editor
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Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail,
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